Hilton Partners with Proof & Company

With a focus on innovating and evolving for tomorrow’s traveler, Hilton, a global leader in hospitality, today announced a partnership with Proof & Company’s award-winning bar and beverage consultancy arm, Proof Creative, to reimagine the beverage experience across Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Peacock Alley locations around the world

Proof & Company, Asia Pacific’s Leading Independent Spirits Company, will work alongside Hilton’s Global Food & Beverage and Waldorf Astoria Brand teams to create a timeless and memorable beverage ritual and elevated bar concept that celebrates the iconic brand and its landmark hotels and resorts. This partnership also marks Proof & Company’s expansion into the U.S. market.

“At Hilton, we are focused on elevating food and beverage experiences for guests and pride ourselves on identifying partners that are both cutting-edge and industry-leading to bring the most innovative ideas to our collection of iconic bars around the world,” said Adam Crocini, senior vice president and global head, food & beverage brands, Hilton. “We’re excited to match the creativity and esteem of Proof & Company with the precision and passion of our beverage experts to create a new ritual and revitalized bar concept that’s both memorable and distinctly Waldorf Astoria.”

Jason Williams, creative director of Proof & Company said, “Proof Creative is passionate about being an influencer of the ‘Second Golden Age of Fine Drinking’ through its thoughtful bar consulting throughout Asia Pacific. We’ve collaborated on some remarkable bar projects, iconic hotels, and some of the world’s best bars, however few can compare to the opportunity to work on such a prestigious hotel re-opening such as Waldorf Astoria, in New York City. As enthusiastic students of cocktail history, we have long admired and studied The Old Waldorf Astoria Bar Book. We relish the opportunity to celebrate Waldorf tradition whilst evolving the brand’s experience with contemporary and engaging cocktail moments.”

This evolution of the brand experience, which is slated to be complete by early 2024, will reimagine the Peacock Alley guest experience and offerings, including:

A new, branded beverage ritual that presents a theatrical moment-in-time where guests engage with Peacock Alley and its luxurious storied past

An elevated bar concept, inclusive of a review of Peacock Alley cocktail menus, glassware, ambiance and more.

“Innovation in food and beverage has been at the core of Waldorf Astoria since the very beginning. The brand has been credited with the creation of hallmark dishes and cocktails which have become standards in the industry,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and global category head, luxury brands, Hilton. “This new partnership also further captures our forward vision to bring only the best-in-class with offerings that leave an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of our guests.”

The Waldorf Astoria brand began in New York City in 1893, redefining world-class hospitality excellence through the invention of 24-hour room service and daring culinary innovations of the times, including the Waldorf salad, Thousand Island dressing, red velvet cake, Robert “Bobby” Burns whiskey cocktail and the classic eggs Benedict. Today, the brand continues this tradition through distinctive dining experiences across the portfolio. From Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, which features 11 unique dining concepts, like Terra, where guests can dine among the treetops in one of seven bamboo nests, and The Rock, an intimate dining experience for 12 in a cave-like dining room built from Jordanian limestone to Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, which offers innovative dishes combined with proud Dutch heritage. In addition, the brand plays host to several Michelin-starred restaurants and James Beard Award-winning chefs, working with the biggest culinary stars in the industry.

At the heart of every Waldorf Astoria is a tribute to the original and iconic Peacock Alley — the grand corridor connecting the original New York Waldorf Hotel to its sister, The Astoria — where the glamorous gathered to see and be seen and where dreamers gathered for inspiration. Today, each distinctive Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Resort offers a sophisticated modern reflection of that first 300-foot marble Peacock Alley. Whether serving as a bar, lounge, café, terrace, or some creative combination of spaces, Peacock Alley brings people together, creating a connection to its grand heritage and luxurious storied past. Serving as a testament is The Waldorf Astoria Bar Book, published in 2016 by former bar manager Frank Caiafa from the Waldorf Astoria New York. The essential guide offers a read on the history, recipes, and how-to creations of the world’s greatest cocktails from the legendary Peacock Alley and the author’s own awarding-winning creations like the Cole Porter, an enhanced whiskey sour rendition named for the famous Waldorf Astoria resident himself.