Meliá Hotels International expands its footprint in the Middle East with its first hotel in Bahrain

The Middle East is increasingly asserting its role as a pivotal force in global tourism, both as a high-value outbound market and as a destination defined by immersive, experience-led travel. With a forward-looking strategy, Meliá Hotels International has taken a significant step in its regional growth by announcing its first property in Bahrain, set within the exclusive enclave of Amwaj Island.

Slated to open in 2027, the new Meliá Hotels & Resorts property will comprise 256 units, including 150 hotel rooms and 106 Branded Residences, all managed by Meliá Hotels International. This strategic move reflects Meliá‘s growing commitment to a hybrid model that merges premium hospitality with residential ownership, offering guests and residents a new way to experience luxury living—especially in a region known for its rapid economic growth and demand for high-end lifestyle offerings.Designed to embody the brand’s standards of excellence, the hotel will deliver a holistic lifestyle experience that combines wellness, design, and personalized service. Guests and owners alike will enjoy exclusive amenities, thoughtfully curated spaces, and the signature attention to detail that defines Meliá‘s contemporary approach to hospitality.Among its standout features are five swimming pools, a diverse selection of dining and retail outlets, wellness areas, lush gardens, and extensive MICE facilities. Adding a distinctive Mediterranean flair, the hotel will also host Beso Beach, the renowned international beach club, offering signature cuisine, private cabanas, and members-only spaces that elevate the resort’s atmosphere of sophistication and exclusivity.

A rising destination in the heart of the GulfBahrain has emerged as one of the region’s most dynamic tourism markets, driven by a robust government strategy, modern infrastructure, and a clear focus on economic diversification through leisure and culture. In 2023, the country welcomed over 10 million visitors, with projections exceeding 14 million by 2026, according to its Tourism Strategy 2022–2026.Amwaj Island, the site of the new Meliá hotel, is a master-planned artificial island offering the perfect balance of privacy, lifestyle, and accessibility. Just 15 minutes from Bahrain International Airport, the area is known for its relaxed atmosphere, sea views, private beaches, and upscale offerings in gastronomy, wellness, and nautical leisure.

For Mr. Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, “Bahrain represents a unique opportunity to strengthen our presence in the Middle East. Its growing influence as a source market, combined with the development of high-value destinations, makes it a strategic hub for our brands. Being present and recognized in a region that is redefining global tourism is a key part of our long-term vision”.For Mr. Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, the developer behind this initiative, “Partnering with Meliá Hotels International marks a significant milestone in our mission to shape Bahrain’s future as a premier tourism destination. At Infracorp, we are committed to creating sustainable, high-impact developments that elevate the country’s global appeal. With Meliá‘s international prestige and our deep-rooted expertise in infrastructure and lifestyle projects, this collaboration will deliver a transformative hospitality experience on Amwaj Island.”​