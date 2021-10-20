easyJet to open first lounge at Gatwick airport

easyJet has announced it will open the doors to its first airport lounge.

In collaboration with No. 1 Lounges, the carrier will launch the facility in the north terminal at London Gatwick Airport.

Opening tomorrow, the lounge can be booked in advance through an exclusive partnership with Holiday Extras.

A range of one-, two- and three-hour packages are available.

The Gateway will offer passengers comfortable spaces space to eat, drink, work and play before their flight.

There will be a choice of complementary hot and cold menus with a selection of enticing dishes, freshly prepared and served to their tables, alongside a range of self-serve side dishes and hot and cold drinks.

Destination-inspired signature dishes, which change every quarter, will be offered for those wishing to get that authentic taste of Europe before they jet-off.

Also on offer is a signature cocktail list.

The launch comes as the airline reports that business travel is returning to easyJet with corporates attracted by its value, network and approach to sustainability.

Rachael Smith, commercial proposition and innovation director for easyJet, commented: “We are delighted to be launching our very first airport lounge in partnership with No. 1 Lounges to serve passengers at London Gatwick, where we’re proud to be the largest airline.”