Finnair latest to join IATA Travel Pass trials

Finnair has started trials of IATA Travel Pass on its Heathrow to Helsinki route.

The trial is taking place until August 11th on flights in both directions between London and the Finnish capital.

It becomes the latest airline to trial IATA Travel Pass, which has gained in popularity throughout the commercial aviation sector.

IATA Travel Pass is a smartphone-based initiative which uses mobile technology to make it easier for airline customers to manage all their proof of Covid-19 certificate status in one handy app, upon departure and arrival.

As well as making the flight less stressful, the app will also update customers with the most accurate and up-to-date information on various travel requirements for any pending journeys.

Ole Orvér, Finnair chief commercial officer, said: “The app is currently on trial in both directions from our hub in Helsinki to London, and we look forward to hearing our customers’ thoughts on the new solution to decide our next steps with it.

“We are also exploring other digital solutions to ease travelling and coronavirus related travel document management.”

IATA app allows travellers to receive, store and manage any verified Covid-19 certificates securely, giving them reassurance and support for travel.

In the future, the app will enable customers to navigate their way through airports and board their flight more quickly and efficiently.

It will do this by ensuring customers avoid the additional burden of travel document hassle – providing a smoother customer experience for regular travellers.