easyJet releases new flights for spring 2021

easyJet has put its flights for next spring on sale.

The early release of the flights adds further options for customers whose travel plans have been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing them to rebook for May next year.

The flights now available cover April 19th to May 4th next year.

Customers are able to move existing bookings to this period should they need to with the reassurance that a change fee will not be applied.

Over 28,000 flights are set to take place across easyJet’s network providing over five million seats for passengers to jet off on an early summer holiday.

Customers looking for future holidays can book all the way up to October through easyJet holidays following the early season launches for winter 20/21 and summer 2021 earlier this month.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager, easyJet said: “We know many people’s summer holiday plans have been disrupted this year and so we’ve taken the decision to put the start of summer 2021 on sale early so our customers can either book a new break or, if they are rearranging their travel plans, have even more dates and destinations to choose from.”