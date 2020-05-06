Red Sea Development Company signs Saudi social partnership

The Red Sea Development Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the ministry of human resources and social development in Saudi Arabia.

In an effort towards enhancing local communities through corporate social responsibility programs the deal extends over a full calendar year and is renewable for the same period.

The partnership was signed by John Pagano, chief executive of the Red Sea Development Company and Suliman Alzben, undersecretary of social development in Saudi Arabia.

“This memorandum represents a collaborative framework towards enhancing our CSR that is in line with the sustainable development goals of the kingdom.

“Giving back to the people of Saudi Arabia and our local communities in particular is an important part of our vision as a company.

“We believe in working together with the ministry of human resources and social development will benefit society at large, said Pagano.

The Red Sea Development Company is developing Saudi Arabia’s flagship international tourism destination and is seeking to set new standards in sustainable development.

The memorandum highlights the role of the ministry, outlining how it will assist in developing a framework to activate the role of corporate social responsibility and create a plan mapping the activities and programs required based on national priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also support further by providing the key information and data required to carry out The Red Sea Development Company campaigns successfully.

“The ministry of human resources and social development in collaboration with the Red Sea Development Company aims to support impactful social responsibility initiatives and programs for Saudi Arabia.

“This collaboration represents our commitment in creating a dynamic joint effort that promotes the private and government sector alike”, said Alzben.

The memorandum follows several initiatives already launched by The Red Sea Development Company to support the local community, namely by increasing employment opportunities.

Most recently, the organisation launched a program in collaboration with Umluj Municipality, the University of Tabuk, and Sakan, a local NGO, to provide members of the communities of Umluj and Al Wajh with training and jobs within the organisation.

This initiative has already resulted in the hiring of 45 new employees at the site landscaping nursery.

Similar initiatives also included providing 120 scholarships for Saudi students, to pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in International Hospitality Management in cooperation with Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz University and accredited by Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne.

The company also hired 31 graduates from across the kingdom as part of the elite graduate program at the start of the year.