easyJet releases Easter flights for 2021

easyJet has brought its Easter 2021 on sale date forward by five months to today.

Flights which cover the two-week Easter period - including the school holidays between March 28th and April 18th - are now on offer.

The flights also provide further options for customers whose travel plans have been disrupted due to the pandemic so they can rebook for this time next year.

Customers are also able to move existing bookings to next spring should they need to with the reassurance that a change fee will not be applied.

easyJet has also confirmed it plans to put the remainder of summer 2021 flying on sale early giving customers even more choice and flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information on this will released in due course.

Customers looking for future holidays can book all the way up to October next year through easyJet holidays following the early season launches for winter 20/21 and summer 2021 earlier this month.

Robert Carey, easyJet chief commercial and planning officer, said: “We know many people’s Easter holiday plans have been disrupted this year and so we’ve taken the decision to put our Easter flights for 2021 on sale early so our customers can either book a new break or, if they are rearranging their travel plans, have even more dates and destinations to choose from.”

To further assist customers who have had their travel plans affected easyJet has waived the change fee associated with changing their flights.