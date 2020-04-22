Ras Al Khaimah to launch hotel certification programme

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is working closely with the local public service department to create a certification program aimed at hospitality providers.

The certification process will be determined by a series of measures targeted at the various hotel departments and an official assessment.

It is expected to launch during the recovery phase of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deemed as the RAK ‘Stay Safe’ hotel certification, the effort aims to boost confidence and rebuild trust in the destination’s tourism once travel restrictions are lifted.

Measures will include a full sterilisation programme, conducted alongside the public service department, currently implementing the national sterilisation program in the emirate, as well as training on appropriate guest interactions, employee engagement, elevated property hygiene standards and operational procedures to be actioned in the recovery phase.

“Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is working closely with the public service department of Ras Al Khaimah, to launch the ‘Stay Safe RAK’ campaign, requiring hotels to fulfil a set of measures to attain the RAK ‘Stay Safe’ Hotel Certification’.

“Achievement of the certification will result in the hotels being endorsed by the relevant authorities, thereby supporting the public’s confidence in their offerings,” said Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

“Though we are facing unprecedented times, the travel industry is resilient, and I have no doubt that if we all work together and focus on recovery, it will come back stronger.”