easyJet puts winter 2022 flights on sale

easyJet has put its winter 2022 flights on sale.

The early release of these flights gives customers the chance to book early and make savings on winter holiday flights.

It also provides further options for customers whose travel plans have been disrupted due to the pandemic so they can rebook all the way up until spring 2022.

easyJet has added over 36 million seats and 200,000 flights so customers now have the chance to book early and make huge savings on flights for next year.

The flights now available cover October 1st next until March 26th, 2022.

Customers are also able to move existing bookings to this period should they need to with the reassurance that a change fee will not be applied if changed within 14 days of departure.

easyJet holidays also launches its winter 2021 programme today, with great-value holidays available from eleven departure airports to a number of European destinations for those looking to escape the British winter.

With a selection of accommodation options from self-catering apartments to luxury all-inclusive, in winter sun hotspots including Canary Islands or iconic cities including Amsterdam, easyJet holidays has Winter 2021 holiday plans covered.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, said: “We know many people’s holiday plans have been disrupted this year and so we’ve taken the decision to put our winter schedule for 2022 on sale early so our customers can either make plans for next winter by booking a new break or, if they are rearranging their travel plans, have even more dates and destinations to choose from.

“By booking early customers will not only get the best value on hundreds of destinations across our network.”