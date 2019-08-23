easyJet launches new Edinburgh connection from Birmingham

easyJet has announced a new route between Birmingham and Edinburgh.

The new domestic city connection will operate 13 times a week throughout the year, with flights launching on March 29th.

Over 180,000 passengers are expected to use the new service during the first 12 months of operation.

Seats are due to go on sale in the coming weeks.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be announcing another new route from Birmingham today and another connection to Scotland.

“It is the second route to Scotland in as many weeks and underlines our commitment to providing domestic services and expanding our offering for customers from the Midlands.

“We are confident the new service will be a popular addition to easyJet’s network with those looking to travel both for business and leisure.”

This is the second new Birmingham route easyJet has announced in as many weeks, following the news that the airline will operate a new service to Glasgow which shares the same start date and weekly frequency as the new service to Edinburgh.

Birmingham Airport chief executive, Nick Barton, said: “It is great news that easyJet is announcing a fourth route from Birmingham Airport just a couple of weeks after announcing its third route to Glasgow.

“This new route complements the existing Geneva and Belfast destinations.

“It is important that our passengers have a wide selection of destinations to choose from, as well as a frequency of flights to suit their needs.”