easyJet Holidays records spike in demand for travel

easyJet Holidays has seen a spike in demand for trips, with bookings for summer this year up 250 per cent compared to the same time last year.

May is currently proving to be the most popular month for holiday bookings at the moment.

However, the low-cost operator said the general trend showed customers just wanted to get away as soon as they can.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet chief executive, commented: “We welcome that the much-needed vaccination programme is well underway across the UK and Europe as this is undoubtedly the key to unlocking travel again.

Not only in enabling travel to take place this summer, but in giving consumers confidence to book so we are absolutely focused on ensuring we are ready to ramp up our flying schedule for when our customers take to the skies again.”

He added: “We know there is pent up demand – we have seen that every time restrictions have been relaxed and so we know that people want to go on holiday as soon as they can.

“We have been pleased to see that some customers are making plans for their summer holidays now.

“When it comes to making plans flexibility has never been more important, so our policies for customer bookings have never been more flexible.

“This means they can book safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, so can their flights - and unlike other airlines during this lock down we are currently offering customers refunds even if their flight is not cancelled.”