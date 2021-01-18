Emirates Group offers Covid-19 vaccine to employees

Emirates Group has rolled-out a Covid-19 vaccination programme for its substantial UAE-based workforce in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority.

The news comes as the airline cuts services to Australia as the pandemic continues to take a huge toll on aviation.

The Dubai flag-carrier is suspending the majority of its Australia service for “operational reasons” and will see its final services for the foreseeable future operating to Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in the coming days.

This sudden stop in service follows a decision in Australia to reduce permitted arrivals by half until February 15th due to the discovery of a new strain of Covid-19 in Brisbane.

The Emirates inoculation drive began this morning, with priority being placed on its frontline aviation workforce, including cabin crew, flight deck and other operationally focused roles.

The airline, along with dnata, are among the first transport and air services organisations in the world to offer employees the option to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

The Emirates Group is making both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines, which have been approved by the UAE health authorities, accessible to its employees at various company locations across the UAE.

Inoculation appointments will run 12 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure as many essential aviation workers as possible can get the vaccine.