easyJet celebrates starring role in Take That film

easyJet is celebrating the release of new film Greatest Days, in which the airline plays its very own starring role.

The feel-good musical movie which premiers today features the hits of Take That and follows a group of school friends who reunite 25 years later after winning easyJet flights to Athens to see their favourite boy band in concert, celebrating the power of friendship and travel bringing people together.

To mark the film’s release, easyJet is encouraging more friends to explore Europe together by launching its first Tik Tok competition, offering the chance to win a £1000 towards an easyJet holiday, simply by sharing who you’d take with you on a trip to Greece.

Recent research by easyJet based on 2,000 UK adults revealed last month that British holidaymakers are prioritising and placing even more value on travel than before, with over a third of Brits saying that since the pandemic they put more value on enjoying life and prefer to make lifelong memories over spending their money on material items. This focus on travel is set to continue with 9 in 10 Brits saying they will travel more or about the same in 2024.

With 60 routes from the UK to Greek destinations, including four routes to Athens from London Gatwick, Bristol, Manchester and Edinburgh, easyJet is the largest carrier to Greece and the Greek Islands and is operating 64% more seats compared to 2019 offering customers even more choice to explore its iconic islands and majestic mainland with friends and loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“The joy of travel is that it has the power to lift people out of the everyday and provides an amazing opportunity to reconnect with friends and loved ones, whether that’s sharing new experiences together or going back to that place that holds special memories time after time, which is why being a part of the Greatest Days story is a perfect match for us.

“And with people treasuring travel more than ever before, easyJet is here to serve our customers all across the UK with flights to over 135 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East to be enjoyed and explored, all with great value and the warm welcome our crew are famous for - and we can’t wait to welcome more people on board this summer.”

Fares from UK to Greece and the Greek islands for this summer are still available from £28.99* and can be booked at easyJet.com or via the easyJet mobile app including:

Luton to Thessaloniki from £37.99* and Chania from £43.99*

Bristol to Mykonos from £28.99* and Athens from £40.99*

Manchester to Mykonos from £35.99*

Liverpool to Corfu from £38.99*

easyJet holidays offers two nights at the 2* Athens Psiri Hotel in Athens on a Room Only basis for £318 per person, based on three people sharing a room, including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Manchester on 3 July 2023.

easyJet holidays offers two nights at the 3* Evita Asty in Athens on a Room Only basis for £342 per person, based on three people sharing a room, including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Manchester on 3 July 2023.

For more information on the chance to win a £1000 towards an easyJet holiday: https://www.tiktok.com/@easyjet/video/7244850980016131354