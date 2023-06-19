Air Canada Adds Magic to Summer Family Travel

Air Canada today shared a teaser of its new, limited-run in-flight safety video, produced in collaboration with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Canada. The full video will appear onboard across approximately 90 per cent of the Air Canada fleet this July through to September, giving customers a glimpse of Disney magic as part of their summer travel experience.

A global first for both Air Canada and Disney Parks and Resorts, the new in-flight safety video includes special nods to The Most Magical Place on Earth alongside traditional on-board safety demonstrations. The collaboration is part of the airline’s continued focus on the family travel experience and creates unique and exciting storytelling opportunities to demonstrate all aircraft safety instructions in compelling, associative ways.

“Family is at the centre of why so many of us travel. Over the last few years, we’ve been focused on improving the Air Canada family travel experience with family-friendly policies, family check-in counters, and shared family benefits in our Aeroplan loyalty program,” said Andy Shibata, Vice President – Brand, Air Canada. “As we reflected on opportunities to bring more care and comfort to the family travel experience, we were inspired to add a little magic to everyone’s trip with the help of Disney. Our new in-flight safety video encourages travellers of all ages to learn about the safety features of our aircraft in a new and engaging way.”

The video, shot by Canadian film director Melanie Chung, features iconic Walt Disney World Resort attractions and experiences, building on recent family-focused Air Canada collaborations with The Walt Disney Company (Canada) Ltd. Past collaborations include celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort, a Disney-themed Maple Leaf Lounge children’s room, and a Disney and Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ special livery.

“This history of collaboration with Air Canada is a testament to the level of creativity and shared focus on families, which I think is further demonstrated by this being a global-first video for Disney Parks and Resorts,” said Marlie Morrison, Managing Director - Marketing & Sales Canada & APAC, The Walt Disney Company (Canada) Ltd. “Florida, and the Walt Disney World Resort, are key destinations for family travel. For many years, Canada has been one of Walt Disney World Resort’s largest international markets and as Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada has brought so many of our guests to the magic.”

Even more magic for Aeroplan Members

Ahead of the official launch date, from June 15 – 22, Aeroplan Members* can enter an exclusive contest for a chance to win one of three Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages for up to four people from Air Canada, including: flights, a five-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, ground transportation, a US$600 Disney Gift Card and theme park tickets for six days.

Aeroplan Members also have access to a dedicated Disney shop on the Aeroplan eStore where they can redeem points for Disney Gift Cards starting at $100 CAD, or shop for popular Disney merchandise for their family and friends. Plus, Aeroplan members will continue to earn and redeem Aeroplan points when travelling with Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations to Walt Disney World Resort.

Year-round, non-stop Florida family fun

Air Canada is the largest Canadian carrier into Orlando for Canadians, offering up to 119 weekly flights between Canada and Florida. This includes year-round non-stop service to Orlando from Montreal and Toronto, and seasonal non-stop service from Quebec City, Ottawa, and Halifax. Customers looking to simplify their vacation planning can take advantage of complete Walt Disney World vacation packages, including hotel and theme park tickets, when booking with Air Canada Vacations, a distributor of Disney travel products for over 15 years.

Making summer travel even better

This year, Air Canada was named Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America for the fifth consecutive year at the Wherever Awards and Best Family-Friendly International Airline for the fourth consecutive year. The airline continues to focus on bringing even more to the travel experience, with ongoing major investment across a full range of product improvements and features. This includes new ways to stay connected, even more in-flight entertainment for children, lounges, and on-board dining, with more to come this summer. For more on how Air Canada elevates the travel experience, visit http://www.aircanada.com/en-ca/moretotravel.

*The contest is open to registered Canadian resident Aeroplan Members that have reached the legal age of majority in their province or territory of residence.