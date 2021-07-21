easyJet adds two winter routes from Manchester

easyJet will launch two new routes from Manchester Airport this winter, with flights now available for Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands as well as to the Isle of Man.

Both routes will debut on November 2nd.

The second largest of the Canary Islands, Fuerteventura sits in the Atlantic Ocean and is a perfect escape for anyone who loves feeling the sun, the sea breeze and taking revitalising swims in calm, transparent waters.

Just a short flight away, the new route to the Isle of Man will provide convenient connections for those in the north-west of England whether they are travelling to visit friends and family, for business or for leisure.

Flights to Fuerteventura will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the winter.

Flights to the Isle of Man will operate daily.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to announce today that we are adding even more exciting destinations to our Manchester network, with new flights to Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands and to the Isle of Man.

“We know our customers can’t wait to go on a long-awaited and well-deserved holiday, so these new routes will prove popular for customers wishing to get away for some winter sun or explore the British Isles, and further strengthens our Manchester international network, providing customers with great value fares and ever more choice this winter.”