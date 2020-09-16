Dubai seeks to boost MICE sector with new committee

As the city gathers momentum with the resumption of conferences, meetings and exhibitions, the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing has formed a new Business Events Stakeholders Committee.

The move reinforces the body’s commitment to engaging with the industry and re-establishing its place at the heart of the economic growth and development of the city as a knowledge hub.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai Tourism, chaired the inaugural meeting of the committee earlier at Dubai World Trade Centre, updating members on the latest progress in reactivating the sector in the aftermath of the global Covid-19 pandemic and facilitating discussions around opportunities and challenges.

Comprising key industry stakeholders, the committee, which will meet regularly throughout the year, provides a platform for two-way dialogue around the continuous strategic and operational development of the competitive position of Dubai as a host city for international business events.

Among the participants in the inaugural session were senior officials from airlines, venues, hotels, destination management companies and professional congress organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisations represented included Emirates, Dubai World Trade Centre, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, Alpha Destination Management, MCI Middle East and Expo 2020 Dubai.

Enabled by clear guidelines from Dubai Tourism and an aligned approach taken by stakeholders across the public and private sectors, the industry is looking to rapidly and safely rescale, with local business events resuming on September 15th and international business events set to return from October 1st.

Upcoming events in the city include the Airport Show (October 26-28), Annual Radiology Meeting (November 1-3) and Cityscape’s 2020 Real Estate Summit (November 16-17).

Almarri said: “Dubai has steadily reopened key economic sectors, building on the support that was provided throughout the pandemic and the measures put in place to minimise its impact.

“In line with this, we have been working closely with industry stakeholders to ensure a framework is in place to resume business events that can be best-in-class while at the same time prioritising the health and safety of all participants.”

He added: “The formation of this committee underlines the collaborative approach we have sought to take across all our activities and in relation to all the tourism sub-sectors, and reinforces our commitment to supporting our stakeholders and ensuring Dubai leads the global post-pandemic recovery.

“Business events play a critical role in driving economic development and knowledge growth in Dubai and, with the city’s status as the Middle East’s undisputed hub for conferences, exhibitions and meetings, the resumption of activity here will have an impact on the wider region.”

Underpinning the resumption of business events this month are guidelines for organisers and venues that prioritise the health and safety of all parties involved, while at the same time facilitating the meetings, conversations, networking and learning opportunities that attendees seek.

These complement the measures already in place across other touchpoints across the city, including airports, hotels, attractions and dining establishments that have already paved the way for the resumption of tourism since July 7th.

Linda Lewis, vice president of global sales, Middle East and Asia Pacific at Jumeirah Group, said: “It is an honour to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Business Events Stakeholders Committee.

More Information

Dubai is considered the World’s Leading Business Travel Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

To find out more about visiting, head over to the official website.