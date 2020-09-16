British Airways to offer new Lahore route from next month

British Airways will begin flying from Heathrow to Lahore, Pakistan, four times a week from October 12th.

The ‘City of Gardens’, Lahore is known for its rich culture and will be the second city in Pakistan that British Airways will operate to, following the relaunch of services to Islamabad.

Flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, landing into Lahore International Airport.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways director of network and alliances, said “We are delighted be starting direct flights to Lahore, connecting London with Pakistan’s two biggest cities, following the relaunch of our services to Islamabad.

“Our new flights will give us the opportunity to open up more of Pakistan to travellers from the UK, so they can experience its delights and rich culture.

“We also think this will be hugely popular with the British Pakistani community, giving them more convenient options to visit family and friends.

“For those customers flying to or from Lahore, our flights have also been conveniently timed to allow seamless connections with flights serving the United States and Canada.”

Virgin Atlantic also recently announced it would offer a number of departures to Pakistan from later this year as the carrier rebuilds its network on the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown.

In response to Covid-19, British Airways has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe.

Prior to travel, they will receive information on changes at their airport and onboard experience and tips on how to prepare for their journey.