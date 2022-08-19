Dubai eases Covid entry rules for unvaccinated teenagers

Dubai has relaxed its Covid entry requirements for children, making it easier for them to visit the country.

The city has dropped the requirement for those aged between 13 and 16 years who are unvaccinated to take a PCR test to enter.

Prior to the rule change, under 12s were exempt from testing rules, but unvaccinated children aged between 13 and 16 were required to take a test if they did not have proof of recovery from Covid.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has updated its guidelines to reflect the changes.

It states: “Travellers to the UAE do not need to take a Covid PCR test before they travel if they are fully vaccinated or: they hold a Covid recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure; they are under 16 years of age for arrivals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai; they have severe disabilities.”

The FCDO warned anyone who does not fit into those categories “must still have a negative Covid PCR test, taken no more than 48 hours before departure, and present the certificate at check in.”

Additionally, the FCDO said unvaccinated travellers may be required to take a PCR test on arrival.