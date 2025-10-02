Dubai calendar unveils a spectacular line-up of events for October 2025

Dubai Calendar, the city’s official event listings platform, has unveiled an exciting line-up of events for October 2025, promising residents and visitors a month of world-class entertainment and unforgettable experiences. From stand-up comedy, major sporting events and live concerts to theatre and family shows, October in Dubai offers something for every taste and passion.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 25 September 2025: Dubai Calendar, the city’s official event listings platform, has unveiled an exciting line-up of events for October 2025, promising residents and visitors a month of world-class entertainment and unforgettable experiences. From stand-up comedy, major sporting events and live concerts to theatre and family shows, October in Dubai offers something for every taste and passion.

DUBAI COMEDY FESTIVAL

Dubai Comedy Festival

● Date: 2-12 October 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: Hosted at venues across the city, the Dubai Comedy Festival returns with 11 days of international stand-up, improv and live podcasts. Featuring Mo Amer, Omid Djalili, Tom Segura, Zakir Khan and more, the multi-language line-up promises world-class laughs, surprise acts and high-energy entertainment.

Tom Segura

● Date: 2 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: Tom Segura, the master of observational humour, brings his razor-sharp wit and deadpan style for a night of unfiltered laughs. Known for Netflix specials like Ball Hog and Sledgehammer, he’s one of comedy’s biggest names today. Don’t miss the chance to catch him live at the Dubai Comedy Festival.

Play: Malik Al Masrah

● Date: 3-4 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Experience a theatrical journey like no other as Malik Al Masrah takes centre stage at Dubai Opera. Starring Khaled Al-Mutaffar, this thought-provoking satirical play is set in the year 2060 and follows protagonist Ibrahim as he looks back on his artistic journey from 2025.

Shawn Chidiac aka My Parents are Divorced

● Date: 4 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: With cult status across the Middle East and diaspora communities, Shawn Chidiac’s skits explore cultural clashes, generational trauma, and social quirks, with sharp humour and distinctive flair. Expect an evening of stand-up, satire, and candid reflections that are as hilarious as they are thought-provoking.

Abbas Bukhari

● Date: 4 October 2025

● Location: Playhouse Studio Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: A social media sensation known for his sharp storytelling and hilarious take on Desi life, Abbas Bukhari returns with a 90-minute special exploring married life, awkward friendships, chaotic family dynamics and meddling aunties, all delivered with his trademark charm and a touch of Urdu poetry.

Omid Djalili

● Date: 5 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: British-Iranian comedian Omid Djalili has built an impressive screen career to match his acclaimed West End performances, including a celebrated turn in Fiddler on the Roof. He’s also the charismatic host of ITV’s The Winning Combination, but it’s live on the stand-up stage where his quick wit and magnetic presence truly come to life.

Akaash Singh

● Date: 5 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Co-creator of the podcast Flagrant, Akaash Singh will deliver his sharp and fearless stand-up at the Dubai Comedy Festival. Known from MTV’s Guy Code and his Netflix series work, his high-energy show and bold material made for a headline performance that was not to be missed.

Emaad Siddiqui

● Date: 5 October 2025

● Location: Playhouse Studio Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: Emaad Siddiqui debuts his first full-length comedy special, Three of Us, at the Playhouse Studio Theatre. Performed in ‘Hinglish’, this energetic, character-driven show explores identity, upbringing and contradiction through three distinct personas, with appearances from friends Nitesh, Bhavi and Jai.

Morgan Jay

● Date: 6 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Award-winning comedian-musician Morgan Jay brings his signature mix of stand-up and sing-along comedy to Dubai Opera. Expect catchy tunes, sharp humour and a one-of-a-kind comedy concert experience.

David Voinson

● Date: 7 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: French comedy star David Voinson brings his acclaimed show to Dubai, performed entirely in French. Famous for his viral “blonde” character and sharp takes on love, friendship and modern life, Voinson mixes quick wit with charm to deliver laugh-out-loud reflections on relationships, youth culture and identity in a connected world.

Stand-Up From Home: Dubai Style!

● Date: 7 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: A one-night-only showcase of regional talent, Stand-Up From Home: Dubai Style! brings together Elena Korneeva, Ramis Akhmetov, Pyotr Gremyakin, Adis Mammo and Aman Tyulyugenov. Expect high-energy sets packed with music, improv and cultural twists, blending local flavour with Dubai’s multicultural spirit for a comedy night like no other.

Joanne McNally

● Date: 7 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Comedy powerhouse Joanne McNally returns to Dubai with her fearless, laugh-out-loud storytelling. Known for selling out arenas worldwide, McNally unpacks everything from dating disasters to rejection with a style critics call “terrifyingly funny” and “joyously nuts”. A night of unapologetic humour not to be missed.

Masood Boomgaard

● Date: 9 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: South African comedian Masood Boomgaard brings his viral alter ego, Self-help Singh, to the Dubai Comedy Festival. As a “de-motivational speaker”, Singh blends stand-up and satire, offering mock life lessons and absurd wisdom that have earned him a global fanbase. His unique show is a mix of wit, parody, and character comedy.

Facepalm Stand-Up

● Date: 9 October 2025

● Location: Playhouse Studio Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: Facepalm Comedy, Dubai’s first Russian-language stand-up club, presents a showcase of local comedians at the Dubai Comedy Festival. The fast-paced, improv-driven show delivers humour that resonates with expats, focusing on relatable moments and life in the UAE. A crowd-pleasing show that brings plenty of surprises.

German Laugh Club: 5-Year Anniversary

● Date: 9 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: German Laugh Club marks its fifth anniversary with a special show at the Dubai Comedy Festival. The trio – Benaissa Lamroubal, Khalid Bounouar, and Salim Samatou – perform in German, bringing their signature sharp humour and bold perspectives to the stage.

Mo Amer

● Date: 9-10 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer, star of the Netflix series MO, will share personal stories of his refugee journey and family life with wit and sincerity. His signature humour resonates with a global audience, making the show a must-see.

Paul Taylor Live

● Date: 10 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: British-French comedian Paul Taylor brings his full-English comedy set to New Covent Garden Theatre, turning language fails, expat misadventures and French quirks into laughs. Fans and newcomers alike can expect fast-paced, observational humour from a global bilingual comedy star.

Bin Swelah & Friends

● Date: 10 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: Arabic stand-up fans are in for a treat as Emirati comedian Bin Swelah takes the stage at New Covent Garden Theatre. With his sharp humour and storytelling, plus special guests, it’s set to be a night full of laughs.

Amer Zahr: Arab Gossip

● Date: 11 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Palestinian American comedian Amer Zahr delivers Arab Gossip, a witty, laugh out loud take on family life, identity and diaspora, packed with sharp punchlines and cultural insights.

Ahmed Saif

● Date: 11 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: Emirati comedian Ahmed Saif takes to the stage at New Covent Garden Theatre for the Dubai Comedy Festival. Saif delivers a side-splitting set that delves into his journey through treatment overseas, the ups and downs of fame, and the relentless family question: “When are you getting married?”. Expect plenty of laughs and sharp observations throughout the night.

John Achkar

● Date: 11 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: John Achkar serves up laughs about love, adulthood, and the messy art of just getting by in Tryin’. If you’re still figuring out life in your 30s, the Lebanese comedian is right there with you, turning the chaos into comedy gold.

101 Ways To Annoy Your Parents (and Other Really Old People)

● Date: 11-12 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: Get ready for chaos, laughter and cheeky fun as award-winning comedian Matty Grey brings his hit show 101 Ways To Annoy Your Parents (and Other Really Old People) to the Dubai Comedy Festival. Winner of Best Kids Show at the Adelaide Fringe 2023, and with a history of sold-out shows across Australia and beyond, this is a must-see event for families seeking an afternoon of pure fun.

Brother From Another Mother

● Date: 12 October 2025

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: Brother From Another Mother brings together South African comedians Riaad Moosa and Joey Rasdien in a unique double act. Moosa, a doctor-turned-comic, is loved for his intelligent, socially aware humour, while Rasdien is known for his eccentric style and larger-than-life stage presence. Together, they create a dynamic mix of sharp wit and playful banter, making for a show that blends thoughtful commentary with laugh-out-loud comedy.

Zakir Khan

● Date: 12 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: Zakir Khan is a well-known Hindi comedian famous for his storytelling style and warm stage presence. He mixes observational humour with tales from everyday life, making his performances feel relatable, funny, and genuine.

Gaurav Kapoor live

● Date: 12 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Indian comedy favourite Gaurav Kapoor is coming to Dubai Opera with his sharp wit and captivating storytelling. Renowned for his humorous take on everyday life in the Indian middle class, Gaurav transforms ordinary moments into pure comedy gold.

Ivan Abramov: Hi-Hi, Ha-Ha

● Date: 12 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Russian comedian Ivan Abramov brings his new show Hi-Hi, Ha-Ha to Dubai Opera, delivering a night of clever and offbeat humour. With sharp observations on everyday life and a distinctive style, Ivan keeps audiences entertained from start to finish.

3a Ka3ba improv show

● Date: 12 October 2025

● Location: Mall of the Emirates

● About: 3a Ka3ba is an improv comedy show in Arabic that thrives on spontaneity and quick wit. It challenges both performers and audience to embrace the unexpected sketches and jokes are made up on the spot, responding to suggestions and situations in real time, making each show unique and full of surprises.

Redouane Bougheraba live

● Date: 12 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Following sold-out shows across Europe, French comedian Redouane Bougheraba returns to Dubai Opera. Renowned for his quick wit and engaging improvisation, he delivers relatable French humour filled with stories and jokes that keep the audience thoroughly entertained.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Marwan Khoury and Faia Younan

● Date: 1 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Lebanese stars Marwan Khoury and Faia Younan perform their greatest hits in a night of soulful Arabic music. Blending contemporary and traditional influences, the concert promises a powerful showcase of two acclaimed regional voices.

Mad Mozart live

● Date: 3 October 2025

● Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

● About: Mad Mozart brings an electrifying twist to classical music, blending violins, drums and strings with the energy of rock, pop and electronic beats. Expect Nirvana, The Prodigy, Billie Eilish and more, all reimagined with a bold orchestral edge. It’s a vibrant, genre-smashing performance unlike anything else.

Comedy: Women’s Forum

● Date: 4 October 2025

● Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

● About: Get ready for sharp wit and unapologetic humour with Women’s Forum at Zabeel Theatre. Starring Varvara Shcherbakova, Alexandra Muratova, Olga Parfenyuk and Natalia Borisova, this comedy show is based on real user posts from the iconic Russian site Woman.ru.

Shubh - The Supreme Tour

● Date: 5 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: Punjabi star Shubh brings his Supreme Tour to Dubai for the first time at Coca-Cola Arena. Known for hits like We Rollin, Cheques, No Love and Baller, he blends Punjabi influences with hip-hop and R&B for a night of bold visuals and unforgettable anthems.

Goktaz

● Date: 8 October 2025

● Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

● About: Turkish comedy star Deniz Göktaş takes the stage in Dubai with his trademark deadpan delivery and dark, offbeat humour. Creator of the hit special Selam Selam and the popular podcast Deniz Göktaş’a Ayıracak Vaktim Yok, Göktaş has become one of Turkey’s most original and best-selling comedians, captivating audiences with witty, self-aware storytelling.

SB19

● Date: 11 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: SB19, the trailblazers of Pinoy Pop, bring their dynamic sound and style to the stage. Fusing pop, hip-hop and EDM with Filipino flair, the group has risen from viral hits to global acclaim. Expect powerful vocals, striking visuals and high-energy performances in a show made for fans.

Show Under the Rain

● Date: 12 October 2025

● Location: Zabeel Theatre

● About: Titled A Confession of Love the production blends dance and spoken word in a moving exploration of what it means to love. From ballet to breakdance and acrobatics, it’s a striking performance where movement speaks louder than words.

Slava’s SNOW SHOW

● Date: 14-26 October

● Location: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

● About: Slava’s SNOW SHOW, the world-renowned theatrical spectacle, arrives in Dubai. Created by Slava Polunin, it has captivated audiences worldwide with its magical artistry and won major international accolades. A spellbinding experience awaits.

Kings of Convenience live

● Date: 16 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Kings of Convenience, the iconic Norwegian indie folk duo, bring their critically acclaimed sound to the Dubai stage for a rare regional performance. Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe will perform favourites like Misread and I’d Rather Dance With You in an intimate, elegant setting.

Noor: Festival of lights

● Date: 17-19 October 2025

● Location: Al Seef

● About: Noor: Festival of Lights returns this October, illuminating Al Seef with the spirit of Diwali. Across three days, visitors can enjoy live music, comedy, workshops, processions and inspiring talks. It’s a vibrant blend of tradition, creativity and cultural connection.

Pacha ICONS with Carl Cox

● Date: 17 October 2025

● Location: FIVE LUXE JBR

● About: Dance music legend Carl Cox headlines the grand season opening of Pacha ICONS at FIVE LUXE JBR. With unmatched energy and a signature sound that’s rocked festivals like Tomorrowland and Ultra, Cox brings four decades of DJ mastery to an unforgettable beachfront night.

Zade live

● Date: 17 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Acclaimed Jordanian pianist and composer Zade brings his emotive blend of classical and contemporary music to Dubai Opera. Experience captivating melodies and rich compositions in a night of artistry and inspiration.

Sugar Sammy

● Date: 18-19 October 2025

● Location: Zabeel Theatre

● About: Comedy star Sugar Sammy returns to Dubai with a bold, English-language show full of unfiltered humour and quick-witted crowd work. Expect laughs, cultural commentary, and a magnetic stage presence that’s both thought-provoking and hilarious.

Ilaiyaraaja

● Date: 18 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Award-winning composer Ilaiyaraaja performs Number 1 – Valiant with chart-topping South Indian tracks. Expect a masterful mix of electronic and traditional Indian instruments for an unforgettable experience.

Grease The Musical

● Date: 24 October-2 November 2025

● Location: Dubai Opera

● About: Experience the timeless charm of Grease with a talented international cast, dazzling choreography, and retro 1950s flair. Sing along to hits like You’re the One That I Want and Summer Nights in this high-energy stage production.

Russell Peters

● Date: 25 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: Global comedy icon Russell Peters brings his Relax World Tour to Dubai for one night of non-stop laughs. Known for his sharp wit and fearless humour, expect high-energy, observational comedy that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Play: Loud

● Date: 26 October 2025

● Location: Zabeel Theatre

● About: Victoria Tolstoganova and Maxim Vitorgan star in LOUD, a moving play about love, unspoken regrets, and life’s shared moments. Tender dialogue and expressive movement reveal the beauty in everyday connections.

Stereophonics

● Date: 29 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: Iconic Welsh rock band Stereophonics bring their high-energy Stadium Anthems tour to Dubai for one night only. Expect chart-topping hits like Dakota and Maybe Tomorrow, alongside tracks from their latest album, in a powerful live performance.

Evgeny Grinko

● Date: 30 October 2025

● Location: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

● About: Experience the mesmerising music of Russian composer and pianist Evgeny Grinko in a one-night-only performance. Blending neoclassical piano with ambient textures, his deeply emotive compositions promise an intimate, immersive journey.

Al Wasl Season

● Date: 31 October 2025-2 May 2026

● Location: Expo City Dubai

● About: Expo City Dubai launches Al Wasl Season, a six-month cultural programme under the iconic Al Wasl Dome. From Winter City and Hai Ramadan to new traditions like Festival of Cake, the line-up offers family-friendly events and celebrations uniting communities.

Anyma Presents Quantum

● Date: 31 October 2025

● Location: Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

● About: Electronic music innovator Anyma brings his groundbreaking Quantum show to open season two of Dubai’s iconic waterfront venue. Expect state-of-the-art sound, immersive visuals and a high-energy atmosphere from an artist celebrated for redefining live electronic music worldwide.

Spaceman Aftergrave

● Date: 31 October 2025

● Location: Soul Beach, JA The Resort

● About: Celebrate Halloween with an open-air festival of world-class music, pulsating beats and immersive stage productions by the sea. Expect stunning visuals, a stellar lineup and a vibrant crowd in their best costumes for a night where mystery meets rhythm.

David Gray

● Date: 31 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: Sing along to hits like Babylon, Sail Away and This Year’s Love as the British singer-songwriter takes the stage. Expect classics from White Ladder alongside tracks from his latest album Skellig, blending acoustic and electronic sounds.

SPORT

PBA 50: San Miguel Beermen vs. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel

● Date: 26 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) marks its 50th season with an electrifying clash between San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel. Expect fast-paced action, high-flying plays, and unforgettable moments of Filipino basketball. The event unites families, sports fans, and the community in celebrating teamwork and culture.

Dubai Basketball Club

● Date: 30 September 2025-17 April 2026

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: Be part of history as Dubai Basketball makes its EuroLeague debut in the 2025-2026 season. The team also returns for a second ABA League campaign after a thrilling semi-final run. At the Coca-Cola Arena, sports fans can see Dubai take on some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Olympiacos and Fenerbahçe. Expect world-class play, skillful teamwork and an unforgettable atmosphere.

PFL Champions Series - Nurmagomedov vs Hughes

● Date: 3 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: The Road to Dubai Champions Series World Title rematch sees undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov face Irish contender Paul Hughes in an epic showdown. Featuring elite athletes and world-class production, the event promises power, skill and unforgettable sporting drama.

Quintet 5

● Date: 23 October 2025

● Location: Coca-Cola Arena

● About: The world’s premier team-based survival grappling event returns, where every match shapes a team’s fate. Legendary fighters including Sakuraba, Nogueira, Gracie and Sapp lead four powerhouse squads in a high-stakes battle for supremacy.

Dubai Active

● Date: 24-26 October 2025

● Location: Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai

● About: The region’s leading health, fitness and wellness show returns with celebrity trainer-led workouts, MMA and boxing competitions, yoga sessions and more. Visitors can explore more than 400 brands showcasing sportswear, supplements and wellness innovations in an action-packed fitness weekend.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-Up Ride 2

● Date: 26 October 2025

● Location: Al Qudra Cycle Track

● About: Cyclists are invited to take on a 45km ride through Al Qudra desert as part of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge build-up. Riders and supporters can also enjoy Cycle Village with breakfast and family activities.

Dubai Calendar allows residents and tourists to discover all the events, festivals and experiences Dubai has to offer. For more information, please visit: www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar.