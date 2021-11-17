Amadeus River Cruises unveils Cara

Amadeus River Cruises has announced that its new five-star ship, the Amadeus Cara, will enter service in spring 2022.

The 135-metre-long ship will accommodate 163 guests and operate on the Danube, Rhine and its tributaries.

In addition to the Panorama Restaurant, the Panorama Bar and Lounge, the Café Vienna, the Amadeus Club, the open-air River Terrace lounge and a fitness and massage room each, guests can expect an inviting, newly designed sun deck with a lower sun deck lounge.

The spacious interior concept is based on the multiple award-winning design of the Amadeus Silver series.

The staterooms on the Strauss and Mozart decks feature panoramic window fronts which can be lowered and extend across the entire breadth, while the ten suites feature a walk-in balcony.

The name Amadeus Cara, which originates from the Latin for “valuable” and “precious,” was chosen to underline the family business’ commitment to building and operating luxury river cruise ships.

“The new ship in 2022 will not only serve as much needed extra capacity increase for the great demand for our high-quality river cruises, but is also a promise to our passengers that we will continue to offer one of the most modern fleets in the five-star segment,” said Kirsty Reid, product and sales manager for Amadeus River Cruises in the UK.