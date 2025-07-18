Marriott International and its pet-friendly hotels in Central and South America

Dog Day, celebrated every July 21 in several Latin American countries, is a special date to pay tribute to those faithful companions that fill our days with joy, love and loyalty. In Latin America, traveling with pets has become a growing trend that is driving changes in the tourism industry. According to Hepper.com, 81% of pet owners prefer to stay in pet-friendly hotels rather than other types of accommodation, while a recent analysis by The Business Research Company indicates that the global market for pet travel services has grown at an annual rate of 10.3%.

In this context, Marriott International has responded to this trend by offering pet-friendly experiences in several of its properties, where pets are not only welcome, but also cared for with special services that guarantee their comfort and that of their owners. From welcome kits, special beds and dishes, to outdoor spaces for walks and rest, the hotels adapt their proposal so that each trip is a complete experience in the company of the furry members of the family.

Costa Rica

At the W Costa Rica all four-legged friends are welcome and will be greeted with their bed and food dishes in the rooms. In addition, guests will enjoy a day at the beach with their pets. The Los Sueños Marriott Ocean and Golf Resort, on the other hand, has large green areas and access to the beach where your pet is welcome. Finally, at the Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belen property, the furry ones will be able to enjoy extensive green areas ideal for long walks and outdoor games.

At the AC by Marriott San Jose Escazu and the Residence Inn San Jose Escazu, there are terraces with a great view to spend a pleasant afternoon with your dog; these hotels are located on Avenida Escazu, which is also a pet-friendly space. In addition, at Courtyard by Marriott San Jose Escazu, you will be very close to the Multiplaza Escazu, ideal for a day of shopping with your furry friend.

Panama

At the Buenaventura, Autograph Collection hotel, pets are welcome and celebrated. Upon arrival, pets receive a special welcome amenity that may include snacks, bedding and water bowl. In addition, they have ample green areas ideal for walks and some of its restaurants have pet-friendly spaces so that guests are not separated from their four-legged companions. At the JW Marriott Panama, you and your pet can enjoy a privileged location and visit the Multiplaza shopping mall. Finally, at the W Panama, you will have the opportunity to explore the heart of the city with your dog.

Peru

At the Fairfield by Marriott Lima Miraflores, pets are welcome (up to 18 kg), enjoying amenities designed for their well-being, such as bedding and food dishes. In addition, hygiene protocols -such as disinfection of paws- and vaccination records are checked upon entry to ensure a harmonious stay for all. Other places to celebrate with your ideal friend, is at the Sheraton Lima, located in the historic center, perfect for exploring the historical and cultural sites with your best friend or at the Westin Lima, where they have a special room service menu for pets with natural food and the Westin Heavenly Bed for dogs, making your pet feel at home. Another great option is at the Aloft Lima, where they offer beds, food and water dishes, and even treats and toys for them as part of the Animals Are Fun program.

Colombia

The Marriott Barranquilla invites you to explore the city’s malecon, perfect for strolling with your dog while enjoying the breeze of the Magdalena River, while the W Bogota offers a more cosmopolitan and urban experience for walks in Usaquen, and the comfort of the amenities of its Pets Are Welcome (PAW) program.

Guyana

In this South American country, the Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown also welcomes the furry ones, offering an environment where you can breathe the sea breeze, and although it does not have a traditional beach, behind the hotel there is a perfect space for guests to enjoy with their dogs in a relaxing and natural environment.