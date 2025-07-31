Dive Into Untouched Beauty and Discover the Marine Magic of Alonnisos at Marpunta Resort

Tucked away on the lush, pine-covered island of Alonnisos, Marpunta Resort is a gateway to one of the most extraordinary underwater landscapes in the Aegean. Located within the boundaries of the National Marine Park of Alonnisos and Northern Sporades, this tranquil retreat offers more than just idyllic beaches, it provides front-row access to some of the Mediterranean’s most thrilling and untouched diving experiences.

A protected marine sanctuary and the largest of its kind in Europe, the waters surrounding Alonnisos are teeming with biodiversity. Rare Mediterranean monk seals, vibrant coral reefs, centuries-old shipwrecks and expansive underwater caverns are just waiting to be explored. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting out, guests at Marpunta Resort are teamed up with the islands top dive centres to offer excursions and certification programmes that open the underwater world to all.

Explore the Parthenon of Shipwrecks: The Peristera Wreck

Just off the coast of Alonnisos, near the islet of Peristera lies one of Greece’s most extraordinary underwater discoveries, the Peristera shipwreck, often dubbed the Parthenon of shipwrecks. Dating back to the 5th century BC, this ancient merchant vessel was found remarkably intact, with thousands of amphorae still neatly stacked in the hull. Now open to certified divers through Greece’s first official underwater museum, the site offers a surreal experience, drifting over history in the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean, with guided dives allowing exploration at a respectful distance. It’s not just a dive; it’s time travel beneath the waves.

Caverns, Reefs & Rare Marine Life

Beyond the Peristera wreck, Alonnisos offers a wealth of diving experiences for all skill levels. Dramatic underwater caves and reefs, such as those near Vasilikos and Steni Vala, are home to vibrant marine life including groupers, barracuda, nudibranchs and even the elusive Mediterranean monk seal. The biodiversity here thrives thanks to the island’s location within the National Marine Park, one of Europe’s largest protected marine areas. Visibility often exceeds 30 meters, and the calm, warm waters make it ideal for relaxed exploration or advanced technical dives. Whether you’re into marine biology, photography, or pure escapism, Alonnisos offers underwater moments that are both rare and unforgettable.

Above sea level, Marpunta Resort, designed to give the feel of a traditional and charming fishing village, has been reimagined as a serene escape that blends traditional island architecture with modern elegance. Think sea-view rooms & suites, locally inspired cuisine, and secluded coves just steps from your room. Days can be spent snorkelling, paddleboarding, or kayaking through turquoise waters before unwinding at the resort’s poolside terraces or indulging in a sunset cocktail with panoramic Aegean views.

While the underwater world is the star of the show, Marpunta itself is a celebration of nature, heritage, and relaxation. Add in revitalised amenities, thoughtful service, and immersive island experiences and you have a Greek island getaway like no other. For adventure, serenity, and a true connection to the Aegean’s hidden wonders, Marpunta Resort is the dive in, unwind after destination of dreams.

Nightly rates at Marpunta Resort start from £270 staying in a Deluxe Double Sea View on an All-Inclusive basis, travelling September 2025. www.santikoscollection.com