Discover Qatar’s Exclusive Transit Tour of State-of-the-Art Stadiums

Discover Qatar (DQ) has launched three new additions to its spectacular series of Transit Tours that highlight Qatar’s position as the principal destination for sports activities following the success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Transit passengers can now embark on a journey to re-experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM in an exclusive transit tour that takes tourists across Qatar’s leading state-of-the-art stadiums. The tour includes an exterior visit to five of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadiums: Al Thumama, Education City, Khalifa International, Lusail Iconic Stadium, and the innovative Stadium 974 before its permanent disassembly. The guided coach tours offer a unique experience for passengers to explore Qatar’s architectural wonders from the outer perimeters that showcase the country’s culture, heritage, and history during the world’s most prestigious sporting event.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to help our transit passengers maintain their active lifestyle through our sports simulator sessions offered by Discover Qatar. Sports enthusiasts can also relive the excitement of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ by visiting Qatar’s iconic stadiums which hosted an unforgettable edition of the world’s most popular tournament.”

Discover Qatar World Cup Stadiums Tour can be booked online up to 48 hours before arrival in Doha or offline at the Qatar Tourism/Discover Qatar kiosk in the Duty Free Plaza on arrival at Hamad International Airport. The tour is priced at USD 42 per adult, USD 21 per child under the age of 12, and free of charge for children below the age of two.

For more information, please visit: https://www.discoverqatar.qa/transit-exclusive-world-cup-stadiums-tour

For passengers who are transiting for four hours or more, DQ offers the chance to elevate their journey with two hours of squash at the gorgeous squash court of Oryx Airport Hotel which is conveniently located within Hamad International Airport. The tour also includes access to the showers at the Vitality Wellbeing & Fitness Center at Oryx Airport Hotel and all necessary equipment. The session is priced at USD 25 per adult, a minimum of two customers are required to make a booking.

For more information, please visit: https://www.discoverqatar.qa/transit-exclusive-discover-squash-at-the-airport

Golf fans can enjoy the visually stunning on-demand golf tour while waiting for their next connecting flight at Hamad International Airport and experience a high level of precision and realism at the state-of-the-art Golf simulator at Oryx Airport Hotel. The tour includes a one-hour access to the Golf Simulator in the Vitality Wellbeing & Fitness Center at Oryx Airport Hotel.

The tour is priced at USD 33 per person.

For more information, please visit: https://www.discoverqatar.qa/transit-exclusive-discover-golf-simulator-at-the-airport