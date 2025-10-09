Dida launches the ‘Future of travel’ innovation challenge

Dida, a global AI-first travel technology group, has announced the launch of its pioneering ‘Future of Travel’ Innovation Challenge, in partnership with Headstart Global, designed to empower UK university students to reimagine the future of global travel through creativity, innovation, and technology.

Hosted by Dida, the challenge brings together elite teams from leading universities across the UK - including the London School of Economics, University College London, University of Edinburgh, University of Warwick and the University of Manchester among others - to develop solutions that address some of the most exciting frontiers in travel technology.

The finals will take place on 1st November 2025 at the Shangri-La Hotel, London, where the top nine finalist teams will pitch their breakthrough concepts to a panel of judges from Dida’s global executive leadership.

Winners will receive cash prizes and an exclusive, all-expenses-paid Insight Week at Dida’s global headquarters in Shenzhen, China’s renowned “Silicon Valley.” The experience will immerse students in Dida’s innovation ecosystem, giving them hands-on exposure to cutting-edge AI applications and product development shaping the future of travel.

Daryl Lee, Group CEO of Dida Holdings commented “The future of travel belongs to those who can combine technology, creativity, and human insight. Through this challenge, we’re giving students the opportunity to experience how global travel is being transformed from the inside out - not just through AI, but through the ideas and imagination of the next generation.

Dida has always been driven by innovation, and this initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing the brightest young minds who will define the next era of travel tech.”

The competition represents Dida’s latest step in strengthening its global innovation agenda and fostering deeper collaboration between academia and the travel technology industry.

