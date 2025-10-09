Italy among Europe’s top destinations: new report reveals

Italy strengthens its position as the top destination among European travellers, according to the latest Italy Digital Destination Report 2025, conducted by The Data Appeal Company in collaboration with Mabrian, both part of the Almawave Group.

This year’s analysis examined 29.5 million digital traces across 772.000 points of interest — including accommodations, short-term rentals, attractions, cultural sites, and restaurants — to capture travellers’ perceptions and experiences across the country between 1 September 2024 and 16 August 2025.

A key technological innovation marks this year’s analysis: for the first time, digital traces were processed using advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) of generative artificial intelligence — a new feature integrated into Data Appeal’s proprietary DMO platform.

“After ten years of Italia Destinazione Digitale, it’s clear that the way we understand tourism has profoundly changed, and artificial intelligence now plays a central role in this transformation. AI allows us to interpret not only data, but the emotions and meanings that travellers express through millions of digital traces. Together with Mabrian, we’ve revealed how people experience and share their journeys, uncovering key megatrends such as the rise of solo travel, the shift toward shoulder seasons, and the growing love for nature. This evolution towards semantic and sentiment-based intelligence is reshaping how destinations read reality, anticipate change, and design more inclusive and sustainable strategies,” said Mirko Lalli, CEO & Founder, The Data Appeal Company (Almawave Group).

“Italy Digital Destination is a reflection of the journey taken by the Almawave Group in the field of data and artificial intelligence” highlights Valeria Sandei, CEO of the Almawave Group, “This report demonstrates how AI can be a concrete support for tourist destinations, providing knowledge and planning tools in a country with a strong tourism focus like Italy. Combining the expertise of The Data Appeal Company and Mabrian confirms the Group’s commitment to creating value for the industry by putting technology at the service of an increasingly aware and sustainable tourism”.

The exclusive report shows that Italy captures 13.4% of total travel intend in Europe over the next six months. When focusing on Southern Europe, this figure rises to 34.2% of all flight searches aiming at the region. These numbers confirm Italy’s leading position and highlight an upward trend in off-season travel, particularly during autumn and winter.

“Italy is — and will remain — a travellers’ favourite, as our travel intelligence reveals. But what is driving visitors to Italy? A diverse mix of motivations. While culture remains the most powerful demand driver, nature, outdoor activities, and active tourism are gaining ground, with gastronomy continuing to stand strong. The data show that non-seasonal and a more diverse mix of experiences are consolidating, reflecting global shifts in traveller preferences when choosing a destination,” added Àlex Villeyra, Chief Operating Officer at Mabrian.

The study—conducted through careful analysis using AI destination management platforms D / AI Destinations and Mabrian—which examines Italy’s key tourism trends, highlights that cultural tourism remains the country’s main attraction, with an overall sentiment score of 89.6/100. The Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and Milan Cathedral are leading this trend and are expected to remain the most reviewed cultural sites. At the same time, nature, active tourism, and gastronomy are growing in importance as complementary motivations.

Visitor composition remains stable, with 40% domestic Italian travellers and 60% international visitors, mainly from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain. Most trips are made by couples (40%) or families (30%). Solo travellers are on the rise—up two percentage points—particularly in Rome, Florence, and Venice, where they value staff hospitality and food quality but highlight inclusivity and value for money as areas for improvement.

Accommodation is one of the most appreciated aspects for tourists travelling to Italy, with hospitality being the most valued factor (Sentiment 84/100). Short-term rentals score even higher thanks to positive perceptions of location and host friendliness (87.8/100). The food and beverage sector continues to perform well, although costs and service quality remain the most criticised elements (86.4/100).

While OTA prices have remained stable so far, they are expected to increase by 17% over the next six months, with peaks during New Year’s and Easter, confirming the growing momentum of the shoulder season. Compared with last year, online reviews dropped from 35.5 to 29.5 million, likely reflecting a shift towards new digital formats such as videos, reels, and TikTok reviews.



The 10th edition of the Italy Digital Destination Awards

This report was presented as part of the 10th edition of the “Italia Destinazione Digitale” Awards, held this year in Rimini during TTG Travel Experience. Since 2015, this prestigious recognition by The Data Appeal Company—Almawave Group identifies and rewards territorial excellence that has successfully attracted travellers through high online performance, standing out for the quality of hospitality, services offered, and overall experience.

The rankings are based on comments and reviews processed using proprietary KPIs and artificial intelligence developed by The Data Appeal Company, offering a unique snapshot of Italian tourism as seen through the eyes of visitors.

Among the winners, Puglia received the award for Best Online Reputation, confirming its position as the favourite destination for Italian and international visitors. The award for Most Appreciated International Destination among Italians—processed and assigned by Mabrian—went to Porto, while the Amalfi Coast was recognised as the most loved destination among foreign visitors holidaying in Italy.

Download the full report here: https://datappeal.io/italy-digital-destination/