Delta resumes nonstop service from LAX to Haneda; launches new service from Honolulu

Delta will resume flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Tokyo International Airport (HND) beginning Oct. 30 in anticipation of Japan’s easing travel restrictions.

The route will start operating three times weekly before moving to daily starting Dec. 1. The restart of service will use Airbus 330-900neo aircraft featuring Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin services.

Delta will also start a new daily service between Honolulu and Haneda on Dec. 1. This is the first time Delta has offered service from Haneda to Honolulu with its start delayed due to the pandemic. Customers will be able to enjoy Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort + and Main Cabin services using the Boeing 767-300ER.

Haneda is a key hub for Delta and offers multiple travel options from key U.S. gateways including Seattle, Atlanta and Detroit.