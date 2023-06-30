Delta Air Lines and EL AL Israel Airlines to launch strategic partnership

Delta Air Lines and EL AL Israel Airlines have signed an agreement to launch a strategic partnership that will offer more convenient connections for customers flying between the United States and Israel.

The airlines will implement reciprocal codeshare and frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across both carriers.

Initially, customers connecting onto Delta or EL AL’s services will be able to check in for their entire journey, with boarding passes issued and bags checked through to their destination. Delta offers up to 200 same-day connections from Tel Aviv via its U.S. gateways Atlanta, Boston, and New York-JFK while EL AL offers customers additional nonstop service to Tel Aviv from Boston and New York-JFK, alongside their Los Angeles, Miami, and Newark service. In due course, both carriers will add their respective codes on each other’s operated flights.

“Working closely with EL AL will further strengthen Delta’s connection to Israel by offering more customers unrivalled access to destinations across the U.S.,” said Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. “Enhanced partnerships are integral to our long-term strategy to better connect Delta customers around the world.”

Shlomi Zafrany EL AL’s Vice President Commercial and Industry Affairs said: “We are delighted to offer our customers new ways to discover exciting destinations on both sides of the Atlantic through our partnership with Delta.” Highlighting the value of the partnership with Delta he added: “This partnership marks another important milestone in our long-term strategy and offers our customers unparalleled service.”

