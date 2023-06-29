Honda Aircraft Company Rolls Out its First Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program

Honda Aircraft Company today announced its first Certified Pre-Owned program (CPO), providing an exclusive and alternative pathway to owning a HondaJet with a guarantee of quality and support. Being the sole CPO choice in its class, each CPO HondaJet undergoes discerning selection, a rigorous inspection and expert maintenance processes to ensure it meets Honda’s high standards for quality, safety and performance before receiving the CPO designation. The program also offers end-to-end services, from ease of entry-into-service to post-sales support, backed by Honda Aircraft Company and its authorized sales network.

To provide customers with the ultimate confidence and peace of mind in their aircraft and purchase decision, every CPO HondaJet must pass a meticulous 208-point standard inspection conducted by Honda-trained technicians across the authorized service network. Additionally, all aircraft qualified for the CPO program will be upgraded to the highest performance level available for each model, based on applicable service bulletins. As part of the program, CPO buyers will also receive a FlightSafety Initial Pilot Training session and a 6-month or 100-hour credit (whichever occurs first) provided by Honda Aircraft to be applied toward the cost associated with the Airframe Flight Ready Performance program.

The program facilitates direct collaborations with the company’s knowledgeable team of factory-employed sales professionals who are the foremost product experts on the HondaJet and the light jet market. This commitment from the beginning of the ownership experience reflects Honda Aircraft’s dedication to customer satisfaction throughout the entire ownership lifecycle.

“As demand for the HondaJet continues to rise, pre-owned aircraft have become an increasingly important entry point into the HondaJet community,” said Amod Kelkar, Chief Commercial Officer of Honda Aircraft Company. “The CPO program extends our commitment to excellence to all aspects of the long-term ownership experience and ensures that all HondaJet owners, both current and future, will have the best ownership experience and peace of mind, regardless of their position in the ownership journey.”

As the HondaJet global fleet exceeds 185,000 flight hours and has grown to over 230 aircraft worldwide, Honda Aircraft remains committed to continuously improving customer satisfaction. The new CPO program is now available to customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia through the company’s authorized sales network. Customers can access both the certified and non-certified pre-owned HondaJet inventory on the company’s official website. To learn more about “Honda Aircraft Company Certified Pre-Owned” and other pre-owned aircraft services, please visit https://hondajet.com/pre-owned-aircraft.

