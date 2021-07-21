New captain revealed for Discovery Princess

The leadership team for Discovery Princess has been revealed ahead of its debut next year.

The newest Princess Cruises ship will sail from the Port of Los Angeles next spring for an inaugural season of Mexican Riviera and California Coast cruises.

Discovery Princess is being built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and will carry 3,660 guests.

Captain Gennaro Arma will officially bring the ship into service from the shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, joined at the launch by an experienced team of executive officers, including chief engineer, Vincenzo Alfi, staff captain, Alessandro Genzo, and hotel general manager, Richard Harry.

When Arma is on leave, captain John Smith will take over the navigation and leadership of Discovery Princess and serve together with chief engineer, Tomislav Ljoka, staff captain, Petar Lesic, and hotel general manager, Jasper Wolthuis.

“The entire Princess team, both ashore and at sea, would like to congratulate and recognize captain Arma and captain Smith on their notable and hard-earned appointments to lead our newest ship, Discovery Princess,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

“Their meticulous focus to always look out for our guests is a testament to the level of service Princess is proud to deliver.

“The first Discovery Princess guests will have the pleasure of sailing with an esteemed inaugural leadership team, discovering and connecting to new destinations and cultures.”