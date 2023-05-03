Decadent Mother’s Day Brunch and Luxurious Spa Treatments at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles

The Mother´s Day Brunch at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills will feature traditional favorites, Italian specialties, and indulgent desserts prepared by Executive Chef Mitch Austin and the Hotel’s culinary team. Luxurious spa treatments are also available from May 10 to 14, 2023, including the “I Am Grateful “ Facial and Stone Massage by Knesko. Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is the first to use Knesko´s new Green Jade Collection. Each mom who experiences one of the “I Am Grateful” spa treatments from May 10 to 14, 2023 will also receive a green jade roller to take home.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Culina

Sunday May 14, 2023

USD 169 per person

USD 85 per child under 12 years old

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Culina with a decadent brunch prepared by Executive Chef Mitch Austin and the Four Seasons culinary team. The elaborate menu will feature traditional brunch favourites including made-to-order eggs and omelets, Belgium waffles, crispy fried chicken, and a selection of morning pastries. Seasonal, fresh fruits and a specialty bruschetta station will also be available, as well as a display of artisanal salads. Additional appetizer favourites include a selection of California cheeses, nigiri sushi rolls, king crab claws, oysters, shrimp cocktail, poached salmon, and more. A showstopping carving station will feature roasted prime rib, carved spring leg, slow roasted porchetta, and whole roasted Jidori chicken, with additional entrée selections including braised short rib, chicken meatballs, miso salmon, fresh branzino, truffle macaroni and cheese, and more. Save room for Italian favourites from Culina including specialty pizzas and pastas, which will also be available. The children’s buffet station will feature kid’s favourites including chicken tenders, ham and cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese, tater tots, and more. A decadent array of desserts will complete the meal including house made doughnuts, fresh cotton candy, petite pastries, and a gelato counter.

Children will also have the opportunity to enjoy a kid’s corner activity where they can create an arts and crafts gift as well as postcards for handwritten notes to give to their mother.

At the Spa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spa at Four Seasons will offer the following Mother´s Day spa treatments from May 10 to 14, 2023:

“I AM GRATEFUL” Facial – Intensify the results with a customized organic treatment to focus on hydration, firming or purifying concerns. Ayuna features 100 percent natural, non toxic and sensory eco-luxury products, developed at the forefront of green technology to provide effective benefits based on “well-ageing.” This facial includes a Knesko green jade calming face mask that soothes and counteracts skin stressors with science- backed ingredients. A take home Knesko jade roller will be gifted for the treatment as well, while supplies last. Complimentary valet parking is included. This 60 minute facial is USD 295.

“I AM GRATEFUL” Stone Massage – This unique form of bodywork utilizes hot and cool stones applied in various strokes,to relieve stiff and sore muscles, and soothe the soul.This massage includes a Knesko green jade calming face mask that soothes and counteracts skin stressors with science- backed ingredients. A take home Knesko jade roller will be gifted as part of the treatment, while supplies last. Complimentary parking is included. This 90 minute massage is USD 335.

For bookings and inquiries, call the Hotel directly at 310 273 2222.