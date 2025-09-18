Data Appeal and Mabrian join forces with the European Travel Commission as Official Research Partner

The Data Appeal Company and Mabrian, both part of Almawave Group, have officially signed a strategic agreement with the European Travel Commission (ETC), becoming recognized research partners and contributing key tourism data and intelligence to support Europe’s national tourism organizations (NTOs).

Founded in 1948, ETC is a non-profit organization representing 36 European NTOs. Its mission is to strengthen sustainable tourism development across Europe and promote the continent in long-haul markets. ETC facilitates knowledge sharing, market intelligence, and best practices among its members while promoting Europe as a top destination.

Under the partnership, Data Appeal will provide ETC with quarterly sustainability insights for a wide selection of European capitals. This includes a comprehensive general Destination Sustainability Index and detailed metrics across four pillars: Socio-Cultural (cultural offerings, urban green spaces, public transport, LGBTQ+ friendliness), Destination Management (sentiment, travel barometer, seasonal balance), Overtourism (tourism pressure, OTA intermediary index), and Environmental (nature coverage, air quality).

Mabrian will deliver complementary quarterly data on travel to Europe from key source markets, covering tourist interests (wellness, nature, culture, shopping, nightlife, family activities), perceived security and climate indices, traveler profiles, accommodation and activity demand, as well as air capacity and flight pricing.

The insights generated through this partnership will allow ETC members to better monitor sustainability progress, understand visitor motivations, benchmark competitiveness among destinations, and anticipate travel demand shifts. Altogether, the data will provide European NTOs with a richer, evidence-based foundation for strategic decisions and destination management.

Through its communication channels, including website, webinars, newsletters, research publications, and social media, ETC will highlight the valuable tourism insights and expertise that Data Appeal and Mabrian bring to the partnership.

“We’ve been supporting European destinations for years, and this partnership allows us to extend it to a broader audience. Our actionable intelligence will help Europe’s tourism boards tackle today’s toughest challenges, such as sustainability.” said Mirko Lalli, CEO at Data Appeal. Carlos Cendra, Partner & CMO at Mabrian, added, “By sharing comprehensive, up-to-date, and contextual travel, sustainability, and behavioral data with ETC, we can support member countries in monitoring trends, optimizing connectivity, and enhancing visitor experiences; in a nutshell, in destination management and planning with a data-driven perspective.”

“Timely intelligence is essential for effective destination management and for ensuring that Europe remains competitive, resilient, and a leading destination in sustainable tourism. Our partnership with Data Appeal and Mabrian will provide members with more robust, timely, and actionable insights, helping them monitor sustainability progress, understand traveler trends, and make informed strategic decisions.” said Eduardo Santander, CEO/ExecutiveDirector at ETC.

The agreement reinforces ETC’s commitment to knowledge sharing, sustainability monitoring, and market intelligence, ensuring that Europe remains a competitive and resilient destination.