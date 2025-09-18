Turkish Airlines Launches Flights to Seville, Its Sixth Destination in Spain

Turkish Airlines has added Seville, one of Spain’s most prominent tourism hubs, to its Southern Europe network, further strengthening its global connectivity. With this launch, Seville becomes the airline’s sixth destination in Spain after Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, and Bilbao.

Commenting on the launch of Seville flights Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, said, “As Turkish Airlines, we are delighted to offer our passengers a new travel option with the launch of our Seville flights. We believe these flights to one of Spain’s oldest settlements will bring new opportunities for both tourism and business while further growing the trade and tourism capacity across the region. Through our uniquely located home base, Istanbul, we will continue bridging cultures and continents all over the world.”

Known as the heart of Andalusia, Seville stands out as one of Spain’s most attractive destinations with its rich heritage stretching from ancient times to the Umayyad civilization, its stunning architecture, and its renowned Andalusian cuisine.

Yesterday, Turkish Airlines began operating daily flights between Istanbul Airport and Seville Airport, aiming to enhance regional connectivity and provide its passengers with more travel alternatives.

From Istanbul to Seville, Turkish Airlines offers flights starting at £132, and from Seville to Istanbul starting at £128. This offer is valid for tickets purchased by September 30, 2025, for travel until March 15, 2026. Promotional fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary at sales offices and travel agencies.

For more detailed information on Turkish Airlines and its flight schedules, please visit www.turkishairlines.com, call the Contact Center at +90 444 0 849, or visit sales offices