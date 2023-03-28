Dance your way to Jamaica’s biggest party this Spring as Carnival in Jamaica commences

Carnival in Jamaica is back and invites you to experience the incredible atmosphere across the island during the weeklong celebrations between the 12th - 18th April.

Witness a sea of colourful, show-stopping costumes, intoxicating music and sizzling street food stalls during the cultural event. ​

Following a three-year hiatus, revellers can enjoy the ultimate carnival experience and dance the day (and night away) at the annual Carnival in Jamaica taking place across Ocho Rios, and Kingston. ​ ​ ​ The main event, the Road March, will take place on the streets of Kingston on Sunday 16th April. ​

High energy and stamina are a must for Carnival. Party go-ers will let loose and dance to reggae, dancehall, soca and calypso music, celebrating the lively Caribbean music genres. The island comes together to embrace the vivacious spirit of Jamaica, with thousands of visitors, including locals and international attendees. In the lead up to carnival, you can enjoy weeklong parties and fetes as part of the countdown celebrations to the main event. From the Black 2 Blue Breakfast Party on 13th April to the XS Sunset Beach Cool Down on 17th. ​

If you truly want to immerse yourself in the celebrations, joining a Mas Band is the best way! Mas bands, short for masquerade bands, are one of the biggest parts of Carnival. Masqueraders dress up and showcase their magnificent costumes, covered in feathers, glitter and plenty of colour. Every year Mas Bands will have a different theme and costumes to match. The bands in Carnival Jamaica 2023 are Bacchanal Ja, Yardmas, Xodus, Ochi Carnival, GenXs and Downtown Carnival. They all offer their own unique experiences, but whichever band you choose to join, being a part of Carnival is the best way to experience the occasion. For all Carnival in Jamaica activities and updates click here.

Tick Carnival in Jamaica off your bucket list with this deal.

For information about Carnival in Jamaica visit https://www.instagram.com/carnivalinjamaica/. To learn more about Jamaica ​ https://www.visitjamaica.com/.