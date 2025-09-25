Culture, Design, and a Sense of Place: Hotel Indigo Expands Its Lifestyle Collection to New Cairo

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Jadeer Group to bring Hotel Indigo to New Cairo, adding 120 rooms to the city’s hospitality landscape by 2031. The upcoming Hotel Indigo New Cairo will be part of the Red (G) mixed-use development, which combines residences, retail, and hospitality in one of the capital’s most dynamic districts. Positioned on North 90 Street near the New Administrative Capital and the American University in Cairo, the hotel will cater to both business and leisure travelers in a fast-growing urban hub.

True to Hotel Indigo’s brand philosophy, the property will reflect the distinct character of its neighborhood, weaving local heritage and contemporary culture into its design and guest experience. The hotel will also feature lifestyle-driven amenities, including boutique interiors and locally inspired dining concepts, embodying the brand’s ethos of making travel inspiring and rooted in place.

IHG’s Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for India, Middle East & Africa, highlighted that Egypt remains a priority market for the company, and the New Cairo signing demonstrates its support for the country’s National Tourism Strategy. Jadeer Group CEO Mohamed Abo ElKheir emphasized that introducing Egypt’s first Hotel Indigo within the Red (G) project aligns with the company’s vision to create a vibrant development that attracts both local and international travelers. With this project, IHG adds to its current portfolio of eight hotels in Egypt and advances a strong pipeline of 22 more openings planned in the coming years.

Hotel Indigo has been expanding its footprint worldwide with several notable openings this year. In April, the brand debuted in New Zealand with Hotel Indigo Auckland Midtown, a 225-room property that blends the heritage of a 1912 motor house with modern design and curated local art, positioning itself as a vibrant hub for both business and leisure travelers. June saw the launch of Hotel Indigo Lima Miraflores in Peru, a 76-room boutique hotel celebrating the district’s 1970s spirit, surf culture, and desert landscapes, complete with a rooftop pool and lounge. Most recently, in August, Hotel Indigo London Clerkenwell opened with 143 design-led rooms inspired by the area’s architectural and horological history, alongside three distinctive dining venues, including the restored Grade II–listed Hat and Feathers pub. With these additions, the Hotel Indigo brand now counts 169 open hotels globally, with more than 130 in the pipeline.

Cairo’s hospitality sector has seen a surge of major brand activity in recent months. Hyatt opened the Hyatt Centric Cairo West in late 2024 as the city’s first art-focused lifestyle hotel, featuring 301 rooms, curated works from Egyptian artists, and unique amenities like Egypt’s only in-pool billiard table. Around the same time, Accor confirmed plans for Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile, a 615-room luxury hotel set to open in January 2025 that will bring French elegance to the heart of the city. Hilton has also expanded with the February 2025 debut of Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi, offering 255 rooms, multiple dining venues, and the country’s first eforea Spa. Adding to the momentum, IHG has signed an agreement to open Holiday Inn Express Cairo New Capital in 2030, further strengthening its footprint in Egypt with 125 guest rooms in the fast-growing administrative hub.

