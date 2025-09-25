Marriott International Debuts in Mongolia

Marriott International, Inc. today announced a signed agreement with HTL Gateway LLC to open AC Hotels by Marriott Ulaanbaatar. This strategic move is set to mark Marriott’s entry in Mongolia, underscoring the company’s vision to strategically grow its presence across Asia Pacific. Expected to open in 2027, AC Hotel by Marriott Ulaanbaatar will reflect the brand’s signature design philosophy that harmonizes form and function, offering purposeful design, flexible spaces, and signature moments for a new generation of discerning business and leisure travelers.

The property is planned as part of a mixed-use development in the rapidly expanding Khan Uul District of Ulaanbaatar, strategically located along Buyant-Ukhaa Road with convenient access to the Central Business District, Sukhbaatar Square, and Chinggis Khaan International Airport. Surrounded by key demand drivers such as the Buyant Ukhaa Sport Palace, AIC Steppe Arena, and Yaarmag’s new commercial and residential hub, the hotel will be well-positioned to cater to both business and leisure travelers.

The hotel is slated to feature 190 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a grab-and-go AC Store, and a lounge and bar. Plans also include to feature a range of amenities including a heated indoor swimming pool, fitness center, spa, and dedicated spaces such as an AC Library. For meetings and events, the property anticipates featuring flexible facilities including a junior ballroom, function rooms, and breakout spaces.

“We are excited to expand Marriott International’s portfolio into Mongolia, a country that is emerging as both a dynamic business hub and a distinctive leisure destination,” said Duke Nam, Regional Vice President for Korea, Vietnam & Philippines, Marriott International. “This signed agreement reflects our confidence in Mongolia’s long-tern tourism potential and underscores our commitment to bringing diverse hospitality experiences to this growing market.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Marriott International in Mongolia, a milestone that reflects the tireless dedication and many years of hard work by our team,” said Erkhes Battuul, Founder and Project Leader of HTL Gateway LLC. “The Mongolian government has placed strong emphasis on the tourism sector and is undertaking many initiatives to expand the country’s presence in international markets. Together with Marriott, we are confident that this signing will set new standards and open exciting new chapter in Mongolia’s hospitality industry.”

Mongolia welcomed more than 800,000 international visitors in 2024, a record high for the country, according to recent reports. The new hotel is expected to play an integral role in shaping the modern hospitality landscape of Ulaanbaatar, offering globally inspired design, intuitive service, and thoughtfully curated experiences for today’s travelers.