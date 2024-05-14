TAP launches mega promotion to travel from September to March

TAP’s UK customers can enjoy great travel deals for flights from September to March, thanks to a fantastic new mega price promotion with offers that are not to be missed.

Return flights to Portugal, with all taxes included, between London and Lisbon or Porto start from £89, meanwhile, long-haul travellers can enjoy a brilliant break in Brazil, thanks to return flights from just £527

The prices are valid on flights operated by TAP and the promotional tickets included in this campaign can be purchased until 21 May, for trips to be made between 8 September 2024 and 31 March 2025 (excluding the peak holiday travel period, from 15 December 2024 to 13 January 2025).

TAP operates flights from three UK destinations - London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester – offering customers easy access to both Lisbon, Porto and beyond.

With seamless connections via its Lisbon hub, British customers can also easily enjoy TAP’s extensive long-haul network, including 11 destinations in Brazil – the highest number of any European airline.

Customers can access the airline’s award-winning stopover programme when connecting through Portugal with TAP. Customers can explore Portugal for up to ten days on their outward or return journey.

The airline also provides a second stopover in Portugal during the stopover period, offering a 25 per cent discount on any domestic flight.

For further information and terms and conditions, please visit www.flytap.com/discount-flights or their travel agents.