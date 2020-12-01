Odyssey of the Seas floats out in Germany ahead of 2021 debut

Odyssey of the Seas, the next ship from Royal Caribbean, has passed another milestone in its journey to market, floating out of the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

The ship was on route to the transfer docks – a process that took more than seven hours.

Once the interior work on Odyssey of the Seas is completed, she will be conveyed down the river Ems to complete technical and nautical sea trials.

Odyssey of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s second Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship and the first of its kind to sail in Europe in spring 2021, when guests will be able to cruise from Rome to take in the marvels of the Greek Isles and the Mediterranean.

Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean International, commented: “We are delighted to reveal a glimpse of Odyssey of the Seas to the public.

“She will be the latest Royal Caribbean game changer to join our fleet next year.

“When we welcome our guests back, they will be able to enjoy unforgettable activities onboard Odyssey, dig into delicious dining from around the world, and soak up the sun at a newly designed resort-style pool deck.”