Crossroads Maldives has been awarded the internationally renowned Green GlobeTM Certification

CROSSROADS Maldives, the Indian Ocean’s first and only multi-island, integrated leisure destination featuring three award-winning resorts – Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and SO/ Maldives, which is opening in late 2023 – and The Marina @CROSSROADS, a luxury yacht marina, lifestyle area, and culinary experiences, has been awarded the internationally renowned Green GlobeTM Certification (GGC) following a recent sustainability audit, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability

Developed by S Hotels & Resorts Public Company Limited, the hospitality arm of Singha Estate Public Company Limited, Thailand’s leading real estate company, in partnership with Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd., CROSSROADS Maldives has adopted environmental best practices in accordance with Green GlobeTM standards, which are recognized worldwide as the highest benchmark in the tourism and hospitality industry. Successfully attaining Green GlobeTM Certification shows that CROSSROADS Maldives integrates sustainable, socially-responsible and environmentally-friendly processes throughout its daily operations.

This is the latest honour for CROSSROADS Maldives and its resorts, which also won the 2022 TTM Awards for Best MICE Destination and South Asia Travel Awards for Leading Yacht Marina Hotel/Resort.

CROSSROADS Maldives’ comprehensive Environment Policy covers four key pillars: Sustainable Management, Social & Economic Development, Environmental Practices and Cultural Heritage. Each of these strategies has been carefully designed to conserve the Maldives’ national resources and preserve the local way of life.

Two key facilities – the expert-led Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – are helping to drive to CROSSROADS Maldives’ social and environmental efforts.

Maldives Discovery Centre is designed to provide in-depth information about the Maldives’ culture, people, history, and unique environment and climate struggles. The facility is fully-equipped with interactive displays and staffed by knowledgeable, experienced guides.

Marine Discovery Centre is a pioneering conservation hub that aims to highlight environmental issues and showcase the destination’s phenomenal beauty. It features a marine biology laboratory and coral nursery, and regular initiatives include fish identification, coral propagation and more.

Dirk De Cuyper, CEO, S Hotels & Resorts, said; “S Hotels & resorts is a subsidiary of Singha Estate, which has passed down its vision of sustainable development and integrating the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially marine biodiversity (SDG 14: Life Below Water), into its business operations. Our company aims to balance big business with the integrity of marine biodiversity to create a balanced, diversity and sustainable growth strategy. This is very challenging, so we have to carefully monitor every aspect of our operations to ensure that it enhances the guest experience but does not impact the environment.”

“CROSSROADS Maldives is S Hotels & Resorts’ flagship project that can generate significant income for the group. In 2023, we will launch SO/ Maldives, the stylish new resort from Accor’s luxury lifestyle brand, which will offer guests a fun and vibrant vacation experience with a wide range of leisure options. All three resorts will have distinctive and different styles, resulting in the company expanding into more diverse market segments,” he continued.

“We are delighted to achieve Green GlobeTM Certification, which is considered the highest global standard for sustainable tourism and hospitality providers. At S Hotels & Resorts and Singha Estate, we are committed to operating in accordance with the philosophy of sustainable development throughout caring for the environment and community is integral to every aspect of our business. We understand that we are only the guardians of our destinations and that we have a responsibility to protect and preserve them for future generations. Receiving this important accolade shows that we are succeeding. The Maldives is a truly breath-taking destination, and we look forward to showcasing its natural beauty to the world’s travellers for many years to come,” Mr. De Cuyper concluded.

To learn more about CROSSROADS Maldives, and how it is dedicated to preserving the Maldives’ precious ecosystems, biodiversity and local communities, please visit crossroadsmaldives.com.