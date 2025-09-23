Croatia in the Limelight: Anticipating Its Strongest Off-Season on Record

Croatia’s star continues to rise as one of Europe’s most sought-after film and television destinations, captivating millions of UK viewers this summer. The country recently featured in two prime-time TV hits — the BBC’s brand-new gameshow Destination X and Channel 5’s Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday — together reaching nearly 40 million viewers.

The BBC’s Destination X, hosted by comedy legend Rob Brydon, saw contestants embark on a thrilling journey through Europe. Pula, Croatia, with its world-famous amphitheatre and scenic backdrops, provided some of the most memorable clues and highlights of the show. The format was the BBC’s best reality show launch of the year, attracting 2.8 million viewers on its debut and 4.4 million in total.

Meanwhile, Channel 5’s hit Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday jetted off to Croatia for its fifth season, showcasing the country’s extraordinary versatility. From budget-friendly hostels and cultural gems in Trogir to a £13 million superyacht cruising the Dalmatian islands, Croatia demonstrated its appeal for every type of traveller.

This growing spotlight fuels a wider trend: “screen tourism.” According to ABTA, 12% of UK travellers, and 22% of Gen Z, are inspired to visit real-life filming locations from their favourite TV shows and films. Croatia is perfectly positioned to capitalise on this effect, with demand rising steadily.

In the first eight months, the Croatian National Tourist Board has reported sustainable visitor year-on-year growth from the UK: 2% in arrivals and 3 % in overnights, bolstered by the 6 % rise of air traffic operations in the same period. Meanwhile, overall travel demand in the pre-season spiked in arrivals and overnights, 5 % and 4 % respectively, indicating a strong shift in travel patterns, and further growth expected in the autumn and winter months. With over 3.1 million overnights and over 630 000 arrivals from the UK reported so far, Croatia remains a high-flying destination for British travellers in the 2025 and beyond.

