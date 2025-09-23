Bothnian Coastal Route to Become New Nordic Winter Destination

The Bothnian Coastal Route is an emerging gem among Nordic holiday destinations. Set on the northern coastline of the Gulf of Bothnia, this region combines traditional Nordic culture with exclusive winter experiences and a new alternative to more traditional Nordic holiday spots.

Its appeal lies in its coastal landscapes, a sea that transforms with the seasons, and its charming cities and seaside villages that pulse with northern energy. Thirteen towns and villages form a route around the Gulf of Bothnia. The borderless northern border can be crossed with ease, and in the south, a sustainable ferry connection transports travellers between countries. Combined, these cities offer much more than just a touring base: they are an integral part of the winter destination, each adding its unique pace and flavour to the route.

Bothnian Coastal Route presents an ultimate winter tour called the Absolute Ice of Bothnian Coastal Route, an upscale product that boasts guided ice floating, discovery of the frozen archipelago and coastal culture insights. Travellers can have an unforgettable journey with three thrilling icebreaker cruises, hovercraft tours and a ferry that can transport guests across the thick ice, all against the stunning frozen backdrop.

Now is the perfect time to introduce this gem, given the nature of how keen British travellers are for unique, experiential destinations in the Nordic region. The Bothnian Coastal Route’s local emphasis on culture and nature offers a range of winter activities that differs greatly from classic itineraries, bringing something new and authentic to the Nordic travel scene.

Combining adrenaline-fuelled tours, rich traditions and breathtaking scenery, the Bothnian Coastal Route offers British visitors a new and unforgettable way to enjoy the magic of the Nordic winter.

About Bothnian Coastal Route – Project

The project is co-funded by Interreg Aurora and covers northern Finnish and Swedish destinations. It aims to increase awareness of the coastal area around the Bothnian Bay and across the Kvarken strait, highlighting it as an attractive travel route for both international tourists and locals.

https://bothniancoastalroute.com