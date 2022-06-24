flydubai prepares for a record-breaking summer

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, is preparing for a record-breaking summer, building on the momentum from the tremendous performance in the first quarter of 2022 and the surge in demand for travel. The carrier is gearing up to welcome three million passengers over the busiest summer in the airline’s history. Over the summer period, an average of 8,500 departures per month are scheduled across flydubai’s network of 102 destinations, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “while the global aviation sector has been slowly recovering from the repercussions of the pandemic, we have seen Dubai steadfast in its approach to enable the return to free flows of trade and tourism. The decisions made early on in the pandemic have enabled us to ramp up our operations to cater to the pent-up demand in record time. This would not have been possible without the hard work of our people, the collaborative approach taken by the key stakeholders in the UAE and the confidence our passengers have in our operations.”

“Our agility and preparedness, strong business model and the scheduled aircraft deliveries this year, will see that we are well placed to overcome the challenges through which we as an industry continue to navigate. We look forward to an exceptional summer of connecting people, opening up underserved markets and providing our customers with more options to travel,” added Al Ghaith.

flydubai is nominated as Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards.