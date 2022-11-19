COSTA NAVARINO RECEIVES GLOBAL DOUBLE AT 2022 WORLD GOLF AWARDS

Costa Navarino was the proud recipient of two of the leading global accolades at the 2022 World Golf Awards. As well as receiving the coveted honour of the ‘World’s Best Emerging Golf Destination’, the destination’s International Olympic Academy Golf Course at Navarino Hills was named as the ’World’s Best New Golf Course’ at the prize-giving ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The ‘World’s Best Emerging Golf Destination’ award was given in recognition of a continuous investment in developing a sustainable tourism and golf destination in Greece’s southwest Peloponnese. Costa Navarino is now offering four 18-hole signature golf courses – The Dunes Course, The Bay Course, and two layouts at Navarino Hills, The Hills Course & International Olympic Academy Golf Course, all within a 13km maximum distance, with contrasting natural landscape and sea views. The destination also features three five-star hotels across distinct resort areas, 27 dining venues, state-of-the-art sports facilities, world-class spas and a wealth of authentic experiences connecting guests to the region’s culture, history and nature.

The ’World’s Best New Golf Course’ –International Olympic Academy Golf Course – resides high on a clifftop plateau with the back nine providing memorable views across the historic Bay of Navarino. It was launched in February in partnership with the International Olympic Academy and the Hellenic Olympic Committee, and was designed by José María Olazábal, who also penned the neighbouring Hills Course.

Chris Frost, Managing Director of the World Golf Awards, said: “It’s very rare to see a golf tourism destination develop in the way Costa Navarino has, the amazing courses and resort facilities it has to offer are simply world class.

“I believe we are experiencing the emergence of a new and exciting era for golf tourism at this jewel-in-the-crown location, and congratulations to all involved in creating this legacy.”

Nuno Sepulveda, General Manager at Costa Navarino Golf, who was in Abu Dhabi to receive the awards, said: “This award is testament to the devoted hard work of the entire Costa Navarino team and to our continuous commitment towards offering our guests high-quality facilities and experiences.

“We are extremely humbled to win two global awards and we look forward to sharing the Costa Navarino story with the world’s golfing community over the coming years.”

This year also marked the launch of the vibrant, lifestyle resort W Costa Navarino, located in Navarino Waterfront, the destination’s newest integrated resort area. In addition, the destination will add to its offering next year with the unveiling of the Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino at the Navarino Bay area and the opening of Navarino Agora, a vibrant marketplace featuring a wide choice of shops, open-air stalls, street food, outdoor cinema and live events.

Costa Navarino’s double accolade at the World Golf Awards marks a year of achievement for the destination, during which it was the recipient of an array of global honours, including being named number one in Golf World magazine’s updated list of the ’Top 100 Golf Resorts in Continental Europe’. The destination was also the recipient of a Silver Award at the WTM World Responsible Tourism Awards, recognizing its continuous commitment to sustainable tourism development. Furthermore, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, were voted as Greece’s top two resorts in Condé Nast Traveller magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.