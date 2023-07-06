Coolest Summer Sensory & Dining Offerings at Cullinan Belek You Don’t Want to Miss!

This summer, escape to a world of refined luxury and warm hospitality at Cullinan Belek, five-star all-inclusive resort situated on the captivating Turkish Riviera in Antalya.

Discover an immersive experience like no other, surrounded with breathtaking views of the serene Mediterranean Sea and a line-up of new offerings and entertainment to delight guests of all ages.

Open all-year-round, the resort is the most vibrant during the summer months, Cullinan Belek offers an array of activities and amenities to cater to every guest’s desires. A selection of panoramic sea-view and swim-up rooms, suites, and villas leading to the dazzling private stretch of white sand beach are available to book for the style-conscious visitor. Expect no shortage of playful spaces appealing to all interests - waterpark, 36-hole golf course, beach club and nightclub, photogenic cabanas and Instagrammable piers and so much more! Every corner of Cullinan Belek is designed to inspire a sense of relaxation and joy. Throughout summer, Michelin star chefs and talented DJs will bring to guests new gastronomic and musical experiences, available ​ at Cullinan Belek.

Michelin-Star Dining Experience

From May through August, Cullinan Belek will proudly host Michelin star chefs every month. In the upcoming two months when summer blooms in full glory, Chef Tim Golsteijn (18-19 July) and Chef Ekaterina Alehina (20-21 August) will be showcasing their culinary talents to guests in delicious two-day culinary escapades, featuring delightful menus, and tasting workshops starring fusion national cuisines from their homeland Holland and Russia. Experience the magic as Chef Tim unveils his Michelin-star recipes, creating an extraordinary dining affair that will tantalize your taste buds. Explore the rest of Cullinan’s sensational dining scene – From a-la-carte restaurants featuring Teppanyaki cooking shows and steak-themed multi-course menus, snack bars serving Turkish kebabs grilled to perfection, to artistic buffet spreads and creative cocktails.

Captivating Summer Entertainment

Head to Cullinan for the wildest nights out abroad! This summer, the resort is hosting a number of resident DJs from the best clubs in the world, including DJ Eli Rojas from Blue Marin Ibiza, Javier Gonzales from Privilege, the “world’s largest nightclub” according to the Guinness Book of Records; Valeron, a long-standing and well-respected DJ from the party island Mykonos. Also other world-famous names such as Twiga, Velvet Mode, Iva Dive, Sara Du Araujo, Caravage and many others will also be delivering performances in the resort from now all the way to September.

Prepare to also be enchanted by the resorts’ captivating line-up of entertainment – A spectacular luxury dance show by a team of 55 performers and skilled dancers that will leave you utterly mesmerised; and other exclusively-designed shows – ‘The Diamond Show,’ which unveils the legend of the Cullinan diamond which the hotel is named after, and dazzling visuals at ‘The Picture Show,’ featuring iconic movie scenes that transport you to a world of cinematic allure.

Luxury Meets Tranquility

Cullinan Belek understands the art of luxury and the importance of creating a welcoming atmosphere – providing a sanctuary for guests to indulge in the pleasures of life. Whether you choose to relax by one of the resort’s thirteen inviting swimming pools, unwind with a pampering treatment at C’Espace Spa, or savor a delectable meal at one of the resort’s carefully-crafted dining outlets, every moment is designed to ensure your utmost comfort and contentment.

For an unforgettable summer experience with friends and family, book your stay today at https://www.cullinanhotels.com/