Conrad Singapore Marina Bay Creates a Bold Trackside Destination this Race Season

Conrad Singapore Marina Bay will set the stage for the city’s race season with exclusive suite stays, a limited edition of its signature Alchemy of Chocolate afternoon tea, inspired by the McLaren F1 Team, and bold lobby activations that bring the energy of the circuit into the heart of the hotel.

The Ultimate Overnight Pitstop

Steps from Turn 6 of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Conrad Singapore Marina Bay is one of the city’s most sought-after addresses during race week. Guests booking a three-night stay in the Two Bedroom Suite from Oct. 3-5, 2025 will enjoy Executive Lounge access and daily breakfast, together with up to five exclusive three-day race week hospitality passes. These passes include premium circuit-side views, all-day dining and refreshments, and access to select trackside zones. The stay also includes a guaranteed late check-out at 3:00 p.m. on the day of departure.

Blending sweeping skyline views with refined design and intuitive service, the Race Week Suite Experience connects the thrill of the track with the sophistication of a Conrad stay. Reservations are available through the hotel’s official offers page at conradsingaporemarinabay.com/offers.

Alchemy of Chocolate – Papaya Edition

The Lobby Lounge will introduce Alchemy of Chocolate – Papaya Edition, a limited-time expression of the hotel’s seasonal afternoon tea series, presented from Sept. 27 to Oct. 12, 2025. Created in celebration of Hilton’s partnership with the McLaren F1 Team, this edition is inspired by McLaren’s signature papaya orange, bringing tropical vibrancy and race day rhythm into the artistry of chocolate. Guests are welcomed with a Papaya Pitstop drink before savouring a three-tiered experience. The journey begins with Guanaja foie gras terrine with cherry glaze, pancetta croquette with chocolate drizzle, toasted dates with Valrhona powder, and Parisian ham and Gruyère sandwiches with confit truffle egg yolk. It continues with a Dulcey marmalade tart with mango banana, a gluten-free Cocoa Pod with Manjari mousse, and a Chocolate Mille Feuille with Komuntu crémeux, before concluding with a theatrical tableside Smoky Chocolate Espuma served in an edible espresso cup, alongside warm vanilla and raisin scones with clotted cream and wild strawberry jam.

Available for 16 days only at SGD 55++ per person, inclusive of refillable TWG Tea & Bacha Coffee for two hours, the Papaya Edition celebrates performance, precision and artistry – hallmarks of both McLaren F1 Team and Conrad. Each set also includes two limited-edition Conrad Singapore Marina Bay racing bears, complete with pit-crew details, created as spirited keepsakes of race week. Reservations can be made at conradsingaporemarinabay.com/lobbylounge

Bold Lobby Showcase

Throughout race week, the hotel lobby will showcase bold activations that reflect the vibrancy of the season and the spirit of innovation shared with the McLaren F1 Team. Striking centrepieces and interactive elements will immerse guests in the energy of Singapore’s most dynamic weekend from the moment they arrive.

Beyond the Circuit

Oscar’s, the hotel’s all day dining restaurant, will extend its hours from October 1-6, serving late night suppers and leisurely breakfasts until 3:00 p.m. Guests can also recharge with treatments at the spa, join complimentary fitness classes at the 24 hour gym, or explore nearby landmarks including ArtScience Museum, Gardens by the Bay and the Esplanade – all within easy walking distance.

“Conrad Singapore Marina Bay is perfectly located at the heart of Marina Bay, just steps from the circuit,” said Fabio Berto, general manager, Conrad Singapore Marina Bay. “With the Race Week Suite Experience, the Alchemy of Chocolate – Papaya Edition, and bold lobby activations, we are creating a trackside destination where the energy of race week meets the elegance of Conrad hospitality.”