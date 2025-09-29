Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Debuts Final Phase of an Extensive, Multi‑Year Transformation

The award-winning Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal will continue to redefine luxury with the culmination of a multi-year property-wide transformation with a grand reveal planned on October 1. The final phase of the renovation includes a complete redesign of all 112 guest rooms, suites, beachfront suites, presidential beachfront suite, casitas, and villas, as well as additional updates to the Beach Club Restaurant, adult pool, and the Salon at the Waldorf Astoria Spa.

As part of the resort’s transformation, guest rooms have been thoughtfully enhanced through soothing lighting and decor, thoughtful spaces that maximize comfort and functionality, and a new in-room bar showcasing the resort’s artisanal beverage program. Beyond the guest rooms, the resort will also debut a revitalized Salon at the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa, offering a tranquil sanctuary for rejuvenation and pampering, as well as an enhanced adult pool area, providing a serene oasis for relaxation and sophisticated leisure. Additionally, guests can look forward to a rotating series of culinary activations at the enhanced Beach Club Restaurant, further building upon its roster of world-class culinary offerings and authentic Mexican cuisine.

“The reimagination of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal was guided by a deep respect for its storied legacy and the rich cultural heritage of Mexico to ensure a singularly authentic luxury experience,” said Maria Valeria Nowotny, vice president of operations, Resorts, Luxury and Lifestyle Hotels, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, Hilton. “Every detail was thoughtfully considered, and the culmination of this transformation will propel the resort to a thrilling new era further solidifying the property as the preferred luxury destination for discerning travelers while visiting Los Cabos.”

Spearheaded by the original designer of the beachfront resort, Paul Duesing, the refined enhancement of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal will introduce modern influences while staying true to the iconic and authentic Mexican design and cultural heritage that guests have come to love about the property. All 112 new guest rooms, suites, beachfront suites, presidential beachfront suite, casitas, and villas will feature a lighter, neutral color palette and calming hues contrasted with deep, warm accents to add depth and richness. The new rooms will also feature custom furniture and accessories made by a variety of Mexican artisans from Oaxaca, Baja California Sur, Jalisco, and more, as well as an impressive collection of art featuring prominent Mexican artists such as Cinthya Navarro, best known for her canvas work with acrylic, and multidisciplinary artist Tanya Talamante, whose mural can currently be found on property at Neutral Coffee Lab. The centerpiece of each room will undoubtedly be a signature metallic sea turtle shell, handcrafted by Preciado Iluminacion from Jalisco, proudly displayed above each bed. This striking piece pays homage to the resort’s cherished symbol: just as sea turtles journey back to their birthplace, so too will guests always find their way home to the resort.

As part of the multi-year property-wide transformation, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal has undergone several culinary enhancements, including the debut of the Agave Study at Peacock Alley, Neutral Coffee Lab, a refresh of the property’s signature restaurant Don Manuel’s, and the introduction of TRAVESÍA, a nine-course tasting menu all surrounding the beloved taco. To complete the redesign and transformation of all rooms, the property will also debut a rotation of culinary activations at its enhanced Beach Club to further build upon its roster of world-class gastronomic and authentic Mexican offerings. The new culinary experiences will further complement the resort’s annual Festival of Flavors series, which has featured a legendary lineup of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, James Beard, and Michelin-star-honored chefs such as Mitsuharu Tsumura, Michael Mina, David Yoshimura, Claudette Zepeda, and more. In the series, each guest chef was invited to cook alongside and collaborated with the resort’s Executive Chef Gustavo Pinet and his impressive culinary team to create an intimate gastronomic three-day culinary extravaganza over select weekends.

In addition to the property enhancements on the horizon, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is also excited to continue building on the success of hosting Alo Wellness Club’s first in-person retreat over the past two consecutive years. Continuing the partnership in 2026, guests will have the opportunity to join popular Alo Wellness Club instructors at the resort for a curated in-person retreat against a breathtaking backdrop for three days focused on championing sustainable, mindful living and recovery. Through the partnership with Alo Wellness Club, guests also have access year-round to a variety of virtual programs and classes that were all filmed at the resort. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the wide variety of offerings at the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa. The Spa will feature an enhanced salon alongside the signature saltwater meditation pool, and treatments guided by the four phases of the moon, all rooted in traditional Mexican rituals.

The team at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, affectionately known as the “Pedregal People,” are thrilled to showcase the next chapter of the resort’s celebrated legacy and welcome guests back to their ‘home away from home’ this fall. Guests can book reservations now to experience the transformed Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal this fall by visiting waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com.