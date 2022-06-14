Conference Leeds announces partnership with Mosaic Events

Conference Leeds, the conferencing bureau for the city of Leeds, has announced a partnership with Professional Conference Organisers and Association Management Company, Mosaic Events.

The partnership will further strengthen Leeds’ conferencing proposition and the city’s ability to offer unrivalled support to organisers who are hosting their events in the city. Mosaic Events is based in York and has over 20 years of event management experience. Having worked on a huge variety of events, they have the skills to meet any challenge or objective from delegate management, to full virtual and hybrid event logistics management.

The partnership comes at a time which sees the conference and event sector go from strength to strength, as the city and its venues continue to work endlessly to ensure that organisers and their delegates experience exceptional in the city. As a result, the city has secured a number of conference successes for 2022 and beyond, including CHS Leeds which took place in May, The 8th International Conference on Concrete Repair, Concrete Technology and Durability, which returns to the city in June and the Pancreas society of Great Britain and Ireland Conference in November.

On the partnership Sarah Bryne, Director at Mosaic Events said: “Leeds is a city that is thriving across many key sectors and has huge ambitions as a leading UK meeting and events destination. Working with the team at Conference Leeds, we are committed to helping organisers deliver events that are well attended, well received by delegates and are commercially successful.”

Claire Heap, Head of Conference Leeds said: “Over the last 10 years Leeds has established itself as one of the UK’s leading conference destinations. The city has undergone a massive transformation and is rich with history and heritage. We are thrilled to partner with Mosaic Events. Their services and skills in the areas of event management and association management, as well as their knowledge of Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region, means they are perfectly placed to support event organisers choosing Leeds for their next conference.”

