Condor resumes flights to Portland

Off to Portland: With today’s flight DE2090, which departed Frankfurt Airport at around 15:15 local time for Oregon on the west coast of the USA, Condor heralds the resumption of weekly connections to Portland. Scheduled arrival at the destination is at 17:10 local time, before the return flight DE2091 to Germany takes off again at 19:00. From now on, guests will again have the opportunity to fly non-stop from Frankfurt to Portland on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with Condor. The flights are operated with a B767 in a three-class configuration.

Flights with Condor can be booked with all German tour operators and at travel agencies. Flight tickets are available as usual at www.condor.com and by telephone from 259.99 euros.