Björn Walther becomes Condor’s Chief Financial Officer

Björn Walther has been appointed Chief Financial Officer by Condor’s Supervisory Board and will take over Condor’s financial responsibilities on 1 June 2022. He will be responsible for the financial management of Condor and also for the areas of IT, Legal & Compliance, Procurement, Fleet Management and Fuel Management & Insurance. Björn Walther thus joins Ralf Teckentrup, CEO, and Christian Schmitt, COO and Accountable, on Condor’s management board.

“With Björn Walther, we are gaining an experienced and accomplished CFO for Condor, who already knows the company very well, especially from his time as a member of the Condor Supervisory Board from 2016-2021. Especially now that Condor has set the course for a good future with a new owner, Björn Walther is taking on the major task of expanding Condor’s financial stability in a dynamic environment and at the same time driving the company’s further development,” says Friedrich Andreae, Chairman of the Condor Supervisory Board.

Björn Walther has extensive experience in the national and international environment: After professional positions at the TUI Group and Roland Berger, he was CEO of the tour operator ÖGER Tours and CFO for Continental Europe at the Thomas Cook Group, among others. Until joining Condor, he acted as CFO of the HRS Group in Cologne.

Björn Walther succeeds Frank Hundt, who took over the office of CFO on an interim basis as successor to Christoph Debus. Frank Hundt will once again be responsible for controlling at Condor and will report directly to Björn Walther.

“We would like to thank Frank Hundt for his commitment as interim CFO and are very pleased that he will remain with Condor as Director Controlling,” continued Friedrich Andreae.

