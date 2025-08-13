Breaking Travel News Seeks Media Sales Executive to Drive Global Growth

Breaking Travel News, the world’s leading global travel industry news platform and sister brand to the internationally acclaimed World Travel Awards, is on the hunt for an ambitious Media Sales Executive to join its dynamic team.

Read daily by senior executives, decision-makers, and industry influencers, Breaking Travel News connects directly with the biggest names in global tourism—making this a rare opportunity to work at the heart of the travel sector.

The Role

The successful candidate will be responsible for selling advertising, sponsorship, and branded content to some of the most recognised travel brands, including tourism boards, airlines, hotels, destinations, and travel service providers. The role requires building and managing a high-value sales pipeline and closing deals at senior decision-maker level, with a target of $500,000 in annual sales revenue.

What We’re Looking For

• Proven track record in media, advertising, or B2B sales (travel sector experience a strong plus)

• Confidence in selling to C-suite executives and government-level stakeholders

• A self-motivated, results-driven approach, thriving in a commission-only environment

Why Join Breaking Travel News?

• Uncapped commission – the more you sell, the more you earn

• Work with a respected global brand alongside the prestigious World Travel Awards

• Fully remote role, engaging with clients worldwide

Commission-only | $500k sales target | OTE $50k+ | Fully remote

If you’re a proven closer in media, advertising, or B2B sales and thrive in a results-driven environment, we want to hear from you.

This is a career-defining opportunity for a proven sales closer ready to take their talents to the global stage.

Apply now with your CV and details of your biggest sales win to date: Apply Here