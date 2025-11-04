Colombia Showcases Its Tourism Offer and Promotes the Country at Iconic London Landmarks

Colombia is taking part in the 2025 World Travel Market (WTM), one of the world’s most important tourism events, with a delegation of 32 business representatives showcasing the country’s diversity and competitiveness. The participation, taking place from 4–6 November at ExceL London, aims to boost Colombia’s international promotion and consolidate its position as a sustainable, world-class destination.

The delegation comprises 26 tour operators, 3 accommodation providers, 2 tourism organisations, and one airline (Avianca). In recent years, Colombia’s presence at this trade fair has grown steadily, recording a 23% increase in 2025 compared with a decade ago—proof of the strengthening of Colombian tourism in international markets.

“Our presence at WTM 2025 not only represents growth in numbers, but also the consolidation of a more sustainable, inclusive, and competitive tourism model. Every company travelling with us acts as an ambassador of a diverse, innovative Colombia that recognises the importance of preserving its natural and cultural heritage,” said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia.

“We are also reinforcing our participation with a campaign in London that will bring the message of Colombia, the Country of Beauty to millions of people, positioning the country among the world’s most inspiring destinations,” she added.

Outdoor Promotion Campaign in London

To complement its presence at WTM, ProColombia will launch an outdoor promotional campaign at key landmarks across the British capital, aiming to increase awareness of the “Colombia, the Country of Beauty” narrative among international audiences.

The selected sites were chosen for their high footfall and visibility among professionals, travellers, and global audiences:

• Canary Wharf (London Roadside): London’s financial hub, offering wide visibility to executives and business travellers.

• Notting Hill – The Portobello Star (London Roadside): An iconic, culturally vibrant area with high tourist traffic.

• London Underground – Digital Runways and Digital Gateway at Charing Cross: Key Underground locations, including Charing Cross—at the heart of Trafalgar Square and the West End—ensuring exposure to global audiences.

The UK Market: Key to Growth

The United Kingdom is one of Colombia’s main sources of inbound travellers. In 2024, over 58,600 Britons visited the country, a 4.6% increase compared with 2023. Between January and August 2025, the figure has already surpassed 41,800 travellers, up 5.4%. The most popular destinations among British visitors include Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena, Cali, and Santa Marta.

The two countries are connected by seven weekly flights, offering 2,000 seats in total, which strengthens air connectivity between the markets.

Historic Figures for Colombian Tourism

Colombian tourism is experiencing a historic moment. In 2024, the country welcomed nearly 7 million non-resident visitors, marking a 15% increase compared with 2023. In the first half of 2025, revenues from travel and air transport reached USD 5.247 billion—an 11.4% rise over the same period the previous year.

Between August 2022 and August 2025, Colombia received 19.4 million non-resident visitors, representing a 126% increase compared with the 2018–2021 period. Air connectivity has also expanded with 68 new international routes, over 39 million available seats, and 28 airlines now linking Colombia with 29 countries and 54 international destinations.

In 2025, ProColombia was recognised for the fifth time as South America’s Leading Tourism Board at the World Travel Awards, while the country received 11 additional nominations, including Leading Green Destination, Leading Culinary Destination, and Leading Honeymoon Destination.